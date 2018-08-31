Log in
Lufthansa : employees around the world are committed to helping...

08/31/2018 | 10:12am CEST
  • help alliance supports more than 10,000 disadvantaged people in around 30 projects worldwide
  • Employees take responsibility and volunteer as project managers
  • The projects focus on education and income-generating measures
  • The aid organisation of the Lufthansa Group publishes new annual report

Corporate responsibility is an integral part of the Lufthansa Group. This applies along the value chain as well as beyond it. As an internationally operating company and part of German and global society, the Lufthansa Group assumes responsibility for social challenges over and above its business activities and contributes to tackling them sustainably.

help alliance, the aid organisation of the Lufthansa Group, is at the heart of these efforts. Now the non-profit limited company and central pillar of the company's social commitment has published its annual report. It consists of two parts, a review and a facts section. The new design in two parts makes it more enjoyable to read. The review section focuses on people. In addition to insights into the work of the aid organisation it also includes success stories from the projects.

Click here for the review e-paper

Click here for the facts section e-paper

Founded in 1999 by 13 Lufthansa employees, help alliance supports and promotes around 10,000 disadvantaged people - especially children and young people - in more than 30 projects worldwide to give them better prospects in life. By providing access to education and promoting income-generating measures, the beneficiaries are given the chance to lead a self-determined life. The projects are exclusively funded by donations.

What's special about it is that each project is submitted by a Lufthansa Group employee and managed in a voluntary capacity. And every single donated euro is spent on the project work, because the Lufthansa Group covers the administrative costs of its aid organisation with a donation. The employees pay regular visits to the project sites to make sure the donations are spent as intended.

All project content is oriented towards the sustainable development goals of the United Nations Agenda 2030, in particular goals 4 (quality education) and 8 (decent work and economic growth).

To find out more about help alliance, visit www.helpalliance.org

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:11:02 UTC
