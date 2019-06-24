Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP

(LHA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 06/21 11:35:07 am
14.815 EUR   -0.97%
02:45aLUFTHANSA : pegs dividend payout ratio to net profit
RE
02:05aLUFTHANSA : changes dividend policy
PU
01:55aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa Group changes dividend policy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa : pegs dividend payout ratio to net profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes at Fraport airport

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa on Monday said it would start pegging its dividend payout ratio to net profit in the future, adding this would give the group, which issued a profit warning a week ago, more flexibility.

Lufthansa said it would pay out a regular dividend of 20-40% of net profit, adjusted for one-off gains and losses, in the future. Its previous dividend policy was based on a payout ratio of 10-25% of earnings before interest and tax.

"The payout range of the new dividend policy offers the Group more flexibility compared to the previous policy to achieve dividend continuity," the group said, without elaborating further.

Shares in Lufthansa, which is due to hold its capital markets day on Monday, were up by 1.8% in early Frankfurt trade, according to data from Lang & Schwarz.

Based on Refinitiv estimates for the year 2019, the new payout ratio would result in a total dividend payment of 305 million to 611 million euros ($347-$696 million), compared with 233-583 million under the old regime.

Poor margins at Eurowings compared with sector rivals were cited by Lufthansa last week as a major reason for the profit warning. Eurowings' revenue was also forecast to fall sharply in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
02:45aLUFTHANSA : pegs dividend payout ratio to net profit
RE
02:05aLUFTHANSA : changes dividend policy
PU
01:55aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa Group changes dividend policy
EQ
06/21LUFTHANSA : to cut costs at Eurowings subsidiary - Der Spiegel
RE
06/21SAFRAN : signs an engine harness maintenance contract with Lufthansa Technik; Pa..
AQ
06/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation and Lufthansa Technik Sign 777X MRO Cooperation A..
AQ
06/20EU nations aim high with plan to tax air travel
RE
06/20LUFTHANSA : UFO cabin-crew union announces strike next week
AQ
06/20LUFTHANSA : German union threatens Lufthansa's Eurowings with strikes
RE
06/20LUFTHANSA : German cabin crew union threatens strike in July over pay
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 063 M
EBIT 2019 2 332 M
Net income 2019 1 563 M
Debt 2019 5 152 M
Yield 2019 4,92%
P/E ratio 2019 4,50
P/E ratio 2020 3,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 7 040 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,6 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-24.80%9 147
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.20%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.57%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.24.35%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-7.39%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-7.94%11 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About