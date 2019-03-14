Lufthansa : would return cash to shareholders if Europe consolidation falters

"If we are not able to consolidate the European market, then obviously we will at some stage start to have a discussion on how to return money to shareholders, in the form of extra dividends or whatever it might be," Svensson told analysts on a conference call.

"I think that will be very sad, however, if that will be the conclusion. I firmly believe that the consolidated Europe is going to be a much more profitable market."

Executives cautioned that weaker operational performance had persisted into the first quarter after Lufthansa reported an 11 percent drop in operating profits in the fourth quarter.

