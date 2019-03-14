Log in
Lufthansa : would return cash to shareholders if Europe consolidation falters

0
03/14/2019 | 09:38am EDT
A view of an office building of German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa would consider return cash to shareholders if its push to consolidate the European market through mergers and acquisitions doesn't pan out, Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said on Thursday.

"If we are not able to consolidate the European market, then obviously we will at some stage start to have a discussion on how to return money to shareholders, in the form of extra dividends or whatever it might be," Svensson told analysts on a conference call.

"I think that will be very sad, however, if that will be the conclusion. I firmly believe that the consolidated Europe is going to be a much more profitable market."

Executives cautioned that weaker operational performance had persisted into the first quarter after Lufthansa reported an 11 percent drop in operating profits in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 336 M
EBIT 2018 2 775 M
Net income 2018 2 011 M
Debt 2018 3 774 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 5,41
P/E ratio 2019 5,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 10 849 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP15.89%12 279
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.24%34 640
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.00%21 661
AIR CHINA LTD.20.55%18 241
RYANAIR HOLDINGS13.12%15 599
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-12.78%14 249
