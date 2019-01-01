Ready for take-off: Lufthansa Group is looking to hire more than 5000 new employees...

Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik and SWISS have the highest number of open positions

Among other available positions, the group has openings for over 600 IT specialists and more than 400 junior employees - from apprentices to students in cooperative degree programs and trainees

Several hundred employees are being hired to ensure quality in operations

Approximately 5500 new employees will be cleared for takeoff with a career in Lufthansa Group this year - in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium alone, the home markets of the aviation group. The company is looking to hire over 1300 flight attendants - primarily at the Munich hub and at SWISS in Zürich. For the core Lufthansa brand, around 1200 new hires are planned at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, in all business areas. Lufthansa Group is also hiring a large number of additional employees worldwide.

In addition, up to 500 future pilots are to begin their training as flight students with Lufthansa Aviation Training at the European Flight Academy in 2019. In order to stabilize flight operations after a turbulent summer, Lufthansa Group is investing approximately a quarter of a billion euros. For instance, around 600 employees are being hired to ensure quality in operations.

Highly professional environment and attractive employment conditions

There are over 500 job profiles in the globally operating aviation group that has over 550 subsidiaries and affiliates. Potential applicants can find available positions in the career portal Be-Lufthansa (www.be-lufthansa.com). Over 170,000 applications were submitted through this platform in 2018. 'This shows once again how popular Lufthansa is as an employer with its various business areas,' says Bettina Volkens, Chief Officer Corporate Human Resources and Legal Affairs at Deutsche Lufthansa AG. As an international employer with employees hailing from 147 different countries, Lufthansa Group emphasizes diversity - and not just in terms of language and origin. 'Equal opportunities for men and women at every level, that is what I stand for and that is what I stand up for,' Volkens says. 'We offer a highly professional environment, attractive employment conditions and are standard-setting in professional training. Moving forward, we plan to bring even more young employees into the company than before as well as promote our talents through a wide range of programs.'

Wanted: technological know-how and IT skills

Lufthansa Technik Group is set to grow significantly this year: 'Die Technik' is looking for over 1200 new colleagues in Germany, including several hundred operational employees, 400 direct entries and more than 200 apprentices. Lufthansa Group is also looking to hire well over 600 IT specialists in Germany. Lufthansa Systems already positioned itself successfully as an employer within the IT environment last year with the campaign 'Aviation Heroes wanted'. And the same is true this year: IT is key, be that at Lufthansa Systems or at for example Industry Solutions (350 projected new hires) or Lufthansa Airlines (150). There is also a group-wide program that will employ 15 IT trainees.

Over 300 apprentices in Germany

Over 300 new positions for junior employees are planned in Germany for this year and almost 80 will start their vocational training at SWISS and Austrian Airlines in Switzerland and Austria. On top of this, around 60 trainees will be off to a flying start in Lufthansa Group this year. The group currently offers ten cooperative degree programs as well as vocational training in 29 different skilled occupations and several trainee programs.

Lufthansa Group at a glance: passenger transportation is the biggest business segment of Lufthansa Group and is carried out by the airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Brussels Airlines as well as SunExpress. The other business areas, including logistics, engineering and catering and additional group companies are leaders in their respective fields. As of 30 September 2018, Lufthansa Group had approximately 135,000 employees. Around 32,000 of them work at Lufthansa. With 40,000 employees, Lufthansa Group is the largest employer in Frankfurt and Hessen; the group has more than 70,000 employees in Germany.