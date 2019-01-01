Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ready for take-off: Lufthansa Group is looking to hire more than 5000 new employees...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 10:29am CET
  • Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik and SWISS have the highest number of open positions
  • Among other available positions, the group has openings for over 600 IT specialists and more than 400 junior employees - from apprentices to students in cooperative degree programs and trainees
  • Several hundred employees are being hired to ensure quality in operations

Approximately 5500 new employees will be cleared for takeoff with a career in Lufthansa Group this year - in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium alone, the home markets of the aviation group. The company is looking to hire over 1300 flight attendants - primarily at the Munich hub and at SWISS in Zürich. For the core Lufthansa brand, around 1200 new hires are planned at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, in all business areas. Lufthansa Group is also hiring a large number of additional employees worldwide.
In addition, up to 500 future pilots are to begin their training as flight students with Lufthansa Aviation Training at the European Flight Academy in 2019. In order to stabilize flight operations after a turbulent summer, Lufthansa Group is investing approximately a quarter of a billion euros. For instance, around 600 employees are being hired to ensure quality in operations.

Highly professional environment and attractive employment conditions

There are over 500 job profiles in the globally operating aviation group that has over 550 subsidiaries and affiliates. Potential applicants can find available positions in the career portal Be-Lufthansa (www.be-lufthansa.com). Over 170,000 applications were submitted through this platform in 2018. 'This shows once again how popular Lufthansa is as an employer with its various business areas,' says Bettina Volkens, Chief Officer Corporate Human Resources and Legal Affairs at Deutsche Lufthansa AG. As an international employer with employees hailing from 147 different countries, Lufthansa Group emphasizes diversity - and not just in terms of language and origin. 'Equal opportunities for men and women at every level, that is what I stand for and that is what I stand up for,' Volkens says. 'We offer a highly professional environment, attractive employment conditions and are standard-setting in professional training. Moving forward, we plan to bring even more young employees into the company than before as well as promote our talents through a wide range of programs.'

Wanted: technological know-how and IT skills

Lufthansa Technik Group is set to grow significantly this year: 'Die Technik' is looking for over 1200 new colleagues in Germany, including several hundred operational employees, 400 direct entries and more than 200 apprentices. Lufthansa Group is also looking to hire well over 600 IT specialists in Germany. Lufthansa Systems already positioned itself successfully as an employer within the IT environment last year with the campaign 'Aviation Heroes wanted'. And the same is true this year: IT is key, be that at Lufthansa Systems or at for example Industry Solutions (350 projected new hires) or Lufthansa Airlines (150). There is also a group-wide program that will employ 15 IT trainees.

Over 300 apprentices in Germany

Over 300 new positions for junior employees are planned in Germany for this year and almost 80 will start their vocational training at SWISS and Austrian Airlines in Switzerland and Austria. On top of this, around 60 trainees will be off to a flying start in Lufthansa Group this year. The group currently offers ten cooperative degree programs as well as vocational training in 29 different skilled occupations and several trainee programs.

Lufthansa Group at a glance: passenger transportation is the biggest business segment of Lufthansa Group and is carried out by the airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Brussels Airlines as well as SunExpress. The other business areas, including logistics, engineering and catering and additional group companies are leaders in their respective fields. As of 30 September 2018, Lufthansa Group had approximately 135,000 employees. Around 32,000 of them work at Lufthansa. With 40,000 employees, Lufthansa Group is the largest employer in Frankfurt and Hessen; the group has more than 70,000 employees in Germany.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 09:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
10:29aREADY FOR TAKE-OFF : Lufthansa Group is looking to hire more than 5000 new emplo..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Stoxx Europe 600 Ends At 2-year Low Amid Global Risk-off Sell..
DJ
2018LUFTHANSA : SWISS Launches Personal Airport Service
AQ
2018WIZZ AIR : s Technical Operations Relies on AVIATAR
AQ
2018LUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
2018DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
2018Travel agents seek EU antitrust probe into Lufthansa pricing
RE
2018Thyssenkrupp to propose Merz as chairwoman as year of turmoil ends
RE
2018WORKING WHILE OTHERS GO ON VACATION : Christmas and New Year's Eve above the clo..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 311 M
EBIT 2018 2 762 M
Net income 2018 2 002 M
Debt 2018 3 690 M
Yield 2018 4,12%
P/E ratio 2018 4,64
P/E ratio 2019 4,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 9 362 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,3 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-35.87%10 741
DELTA AIR LINES-10.39%34 562
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 833
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-5.07%15 229
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.99%15 099
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.26%13 470
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.