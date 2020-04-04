Log in
Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson resigns for health reasons

04/04/2020 | 09:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson resigns for health reasons

04-Apr-2020 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ulrik Svensson, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company that he has to resign from his office for health reasons. Ulrik Svensson has announced that he will resign from his office and terminate his Executive Board activities with effect from next Monday, April 6, 2020. The Supervisory Board will discuss and decide on a succession solution as soon as possible.

04-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1015669

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1015669  04-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 411 M
EBIT 2020 -1 145 M
Net income 2020 -2 354 M
Debt 2020 10 242 M
Yield 2020 0,38%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,76x
P/E ratio 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 3 814 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,94  €
Last Close Price 7,98  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-51.55%4 499
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-61.56%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.77%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-41.30%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.30%10 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.43%8 303
