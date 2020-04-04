DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson resigns for health reasons



04-Apr-2020 / 15:11 CET/CEST

Ulrik Svensson, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company that he has to resign from his office for health reasons. Ulrik Svensson has announced that he will resign from his office and terminate his Executive Board activities with effect from next Monday, April 6, 2020. The Supervisory Board will discuss and decide on a succession solution as soon as possible. 04-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

