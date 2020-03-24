Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.03.2020 / 11:45

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Carsten Last name(s): Spohr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase regarding Share Ownership Guidelines

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.510 EUR 6837.69 EUR 9.512 EUR 11423.91 EUR 9.514 EUR 20369.47 EUR 9.516 EUR 10039.38 EUR 9.518 EUR 10022.45 EUR 9.520 EUR 17992.80 EUR 9.522 EUR 9731.48 EUR 9.524 EUR 10038.30 EUR 9.526 EUR 9640.31 EUR 9.528 EUR 9575.64 EUR 9.530 EUR 22776.70 EUR 9.532 EUR 3717.48 EUR 9.534 EUR 3718.26 EUR 9.536 EUR 3719.04 EUR 9.538 EUR 3719.82 EUR 9.540 EUR 7536.60 EUR 9.542 EUR 7748.10 EUR 9.544 EUR 3722.16 EUR 9.546 EUR 3722.94 EUR 9.548 EUR 3723.72 EUR 9.550 EUR 3839.10 EUR 9.550 EUR 17667.50 EUR 9.550 EUR 18527.00 EUR 9.550 EUR 15050.80 EUR 9.550 EUR 14401.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.532 EUR 249262.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

