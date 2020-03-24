Log in
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/24/2020 | 06:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2020 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): Spohr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase regarding Share Ownership Guidelines

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.510 EUR 6837.69 EUR
9.512 EUR 11423.91 EUR
9.514 EUR 20369.47 EUR
9.516 EUR 10039.38 EUR
9.518 EUR 10022.45 EUR
9.520 EUR 17992.80 EUR
9.522 EUR 9731.48 EUR
9.524 EUR 10038.30 EUR
9.526 EUR 9640.31 EUR
9.528 EUR 9575.64 EUR
9.530 EUR 22776.70 EUR
9.532 EUR 3717.48 EUR
9.534 EUR 3718.26 EUR
9.536 EUR 3719.04 EUR
9.538 EUR 3719.82 EUR
9.540 EUR 7536.60 EUR
9.542 EUR 7748.10 EUR
9.544 EUR 3722.16 EUR
9.546 EUR 3722.94 EUR
9.548 EUR 3723.72 EUR
9.550 EUR 3839.10 EUR
9.550 EUR 17667.50 EUR
9.550 EUR 18527.00 EUR
9.550 EUR 15050.80 EUR
9.550 EUR 14401.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.532 EUR 249262.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


24.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58383  24.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
