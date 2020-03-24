|
Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/24/2020 | 06:50am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.03.2020 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Carsten
|Last name(s):
|Spohr
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0008232125
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase regarding Share Ownership Guidelines
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.510 EUR
|6837.69 EUR
|9.512 EUR
|11423.91 EUR
|9.514 EUR
|20369.47 EUR
|9.516 EUR
|10039.38 EUR
|9.518 EUR
|10022.45 EUR
|9.520 EUR
|17992.80 EUR
|9.522 EUR
|9731.48 EUR
|9.524 EUR
|10038.30 EUR
|9.526 EUR
|9640.31 EUR
|9.528 EUR
|9575.64 EUR
|9.530 EUR
|22776.70 EUR
|9.532 EUR
|3717.48 EUR
|9.534 EUR
|3718.26 EUR
|9.536 EUR
|3719.04 EUR
|9.538 EUR
|3719.82 EUR
|9.540 EUR
|7536.60 EUR
|9.542 EUR
|7748.10 EUR
|9.544 EUR
|3722.16 EUR
|9.546 EUR
|3722.94 EUR
|9.548 EUR
|3723.72 EUR
|9.550 EUR
|3839.10 EUR
|9.550 EUR
|17667.50 EUR
|9.550 EUR
|18527.00 EUR
|9.550 EUR
|15050.80 EUR
|9.550 EUR
|14401.40 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.532 EUR
|249262.05 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|
|50672 Cologne
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|36 687 M
|EBIT 2019
|2 038 M
|Net income 2019
|1 262 M
|Debt 2019
|6 659 M
|Yield 2019
|6,86%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|3,29x
|P/E ratio 2020
|-2,23x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,29x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,46x
|Capitalization
|4 156 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Average target price
|
12,35 €
|Last Close Price
|
8,69 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
107%
|Spread / Average Target
|
42,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-45,9%