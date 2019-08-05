Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.08.2019 / 16:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.15 % % 3.15 % 475210729
Previous notification 1.35 % % 1.35 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 14952168 % 3.15 %
Total 14952168 3.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. % % %
Amundi Japan Holding Ltd % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR Asset Management S.A. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Etoile Gestion % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. % % %
Amundi SGR SpA % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Société Générale Gestion S.A. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A. % % %
Amundi Hong Kong Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Aug 2019


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851949  05.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=851949&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
10:35aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
09:55aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
08/02DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
08/02British Airways owner IAG's profit propelled by North American tailwind
RE
07/31DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
07/31AIR FRANCE KLM : cost-cutting lifts profit, shares
RE
07/30EUROPE : European shares crushed as Trump toughens stance on China
RE
07/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade worries hit FTSE 100, banks slip on BoE plan
RE
07/30GLOBAL AIRFARES, HOTEL RATES SET FOR : industry forecast
RE
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 448 M
EBIT 2019 2 080 M
Net income 2019 1 186 M
Debt 2019 5 512 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 5,97x
P/E ratio 2020 4,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 6 914 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,76  €
Last Close Price 14,55  €
Spread / Highest target 85,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-26.32%7 680
DELTA AIR LINES INC.20.50%38 952
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.81%22 976
AIR CHINA LTD.11.26%16 411
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-12.37%11 714
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.87%11 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group