Lufthansa : German airline Condor applies for 200 million euro in state aid - sources

Lufthansa Group AG

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
03/26/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An emergency exit sign is seen next to the logo of airline Condor at the airport in Frankfurt

The German airline Condor has applied for an additional 200 million euros (182 million pounds) in state aid in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The airline confirmed that it had applied for the aid through the KfW state lender but declined to elaborate on the volume.

KfW declined to comment.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Alexander Huebner; writing by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Escritt)

