Lufthansa Group AG

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
Lufthansa : German cabin crew union UFO calls for two days of strike at Lufthansa

11/04/2019 | 08:47am EST
A view of an office building of German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Flights attendants' union UFO on Monday called for a two-day strike at Lufthansa's German operations later this week, citing an ongoing labour dispute with Germany's largest airline.

UFO said a 48-hours strike would be held from Nov. 6, 2300 GMT until Nov. 8, 2300 GMT (Nov. 7, 0000 CET until Nov. 9, 0000 CET), adding that all Lufthansa flights starting in Germany during that time would be affected.

"Just as with the last warning strikes the whole company will be affected by this new dispute. We are pointing out to our colleagues and customers that further announcements are possible at any time," UFO deputy chief Daniel Flohr said.

Lufthansa, on Twitter, said it strongly condemned the move and would examine legal steps against it, adding that the group was working on a special flight plan to minimise the impact on its schedule.

Shares in the company were up 0.9% at 1325 GMT.

In addition to a dispute over pay and pensions, UFO has also fought with the airline in court for months over the union's legal status. Lufthansa claims the union's new leadership team that took office earlier this year was not elected in a way that met legal requirements.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

