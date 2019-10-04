Lufthansa : Germany plans to hike taxes on European, long-haul flights - document

The cabinet is due next Wednesday to approve the plans, which also foresee a rise in taxes on tickets for mid-haul flights to 32.57 euros from 23.43, the document showed. Taxes on long-haul flights would rise to 58.63 euros from 42.18.

The tax hikes, which would take effect from April 1, 2020, are part of a package of budget-neutral measures the government drafted last month aimed at protecting the climate and restoring its green credentials.

