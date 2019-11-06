Log in
Lufthansa : Labour court rejects injunction against Lufthansa strike

11/06/2019 | 05:49am EST
A technician looks out of the cockpit of a Lufthansa Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a maintenance hangar at Lufthansa Technik Malta at Malta International Airport outside Luqa

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa cabin crew was given the green light by a German court to go on strike this week.

On Wednesday, the Frankfurt labour court rejected a temporary injunction against a flight attendants' strike scheduled for this week at German carrier Lufthansa.

Germany's biggest airline had filed a motion with the court to prevent the strike after trade union UFO had called for a walkout at Lufthansa's German operations on Thursday and Friday.

As part of a dispute over pay and pensions, UFO has fought with the airline in court for months over the union's legal status.

The court said that its decision could still be legally challenged.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

