Lufthansa Group AG

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Lufthansa : Strikes at Lufthansa units possible despite arbitration - union

0
11/20/2019 | 02:56am EST
Strike of Germany's cabin crew union UFO at Frankfurt airport

Strikes at Lufthansa units Eurowings, Germanwings Cityline and Sunexpress remain possible despite arbitration talks at the German carrier, a spokesman for trade union UFO said on Wednesday.

"Small scale arbitration talks continue. But there is no chance that these will pacify the situation," an UFO spokesman said.

A Lufthansa spokesman said that after UFO decided strikes could still take place, Lufthansa's subsidiaries group management would pull out of a wider arbitration process, only offering talks about a limited number of topics.

Last week, Lufthansa and UFO agreed to enter large-scale arbitration talks over pay and pensions, averting further strikes.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Arno Schuetze, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Stocks treated in this article : Lufthansa Group AG, The Place Holdings Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 1.40% 17.71 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
THE PLACE HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.65% 0.02 End-of-day quote.-35.48%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 813 M
EBIT 2019 2 046 M
Net income 2019 1 234 M
Debt 2019 5 709 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 6,70x
P/E ratio 2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 8 469 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-10.10%9 384
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.39%36 779
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.42%23 475
RYANAIR HOLDINGS28.84%16 425
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.86%16 094
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-10.39%14 118
