Lufthansa : Supervisory Board gives go-ahead for sale of LSG Group's European business

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG approved the planned sale of the LSG Group's European business to gategroup. The contract will be finalized and signed in the coming days. Lufthansa Group and gategroup will then advise on the contents of the contract.
A possible sale is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:37:02 UTC