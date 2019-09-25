Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa : Thomas Cook Germany in rescue talks with investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:11am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thomas Cook's German tour business filed for insolvency on Wednesday in a move aimed at separating its brands and operations from its failed parent, and said it was in talks with potential new investors.

"Intensive talks over the last two days with strategic and private equity investors ... have shown us that the German branches of former Thomas Cook with its brands Neckermann Reisen, Oeger Tours and Bucher Reisen have the chance to have a future," Thomas Cook GmbH said in a statement.

Britain's Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed earlier this week, sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history and a scramble for survival among many of its subsidiaries.

The German government said on Tuesday it would guarantee a 380 million euro ($418 million) bridging loan for the group's German airline, Condor, to keep it flying.

Condor and Thomas Cook GmbH, the second-biggest tour operator in Germany after TUI, are both independent units of the insolvent British parent company.

Condor is also expected to undertake insolvency proceedings under self-administration to avoid being entangled in the winding up of the parent company's financial affairs.

Thomas Cook's Nordic arm, meantime, has said it is looking for new owners, while Polish unit Neckermann Polska said on Wednesday it was insolvent.

Thomas Cook GmbH said it had filed for insolvency in an attempt to restructure the business in an orderly fashion and continue profitable operations. It added that a German court could appoint a liquidator as soon as on Wednesday.

The business, which serves around three million customers a year, said it had been weighed down by the weakness of its British parent and the impact of Brexit on the German business.

But Stefanie Berk, the unit's head, said she was optimistic the business would survive.

"We owe this to our long-standing customers, committed employees and other partners who have supported us so much over the years and in the last difficult weeks," Berk said.

The German regional state of Hesse, which has provided help to Condor, said on Wednesday it stood ready to offer financial assistance to Thomas Cook GmbH, and would discuss the matter with the federal government.

Trade union Verdi called for efforts to save the German business and its 2,000 employees, noting that thousands of travel agencies in the country were dependent on its survival.

Thomas Cook Austria, which belongs to the German unit, also filed for insolvency on Wednesday, with the aim of continuing in business.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -2.17% 14.205 Delayed Quote.-26.37%
TUI -6.03% 10.24 Delayed Quote.-11.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
06:11aLUFTHANSA : Thomas Cook Germany in rescue talks with investors
RE
09/24Brexit worries pressure London shares, Europe steady
RE
09/24Countries scramble after Thomas Cook collapse strands travelers
RE
09/23Strains that sank Thomas Cook weigh on European airlines
RE
09/23LUFTHANSA : Germany Lufthansa not interested in Thomas Cook bid - Die Welt
RE
09/19Banker tells German fraud trial he made millions from 'astronomical' trades
RE
09/16LUFTHANSA : Merkel's conservatives want to double passenger levy on domestic fli..
RE
09/13LUFTHANSA : Merkel's party wants higher taxes on domestic flights, party documen..
RE
09/13LUFTHANSA : Swissport awarded 'load control' business for all continental flight..
AQ
09/12LUFTHANSA : airlines raise number of passengers to more than 14.1 million in Aug..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 436 M
EBIT 2019 2 040 M
Net income 2019 1 167 M
Debt 2019 5 592 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 5,94x
P/E ratio 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 6 893 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,94  €
Last Close Price 14,50  €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Harry Hohmeister Chief Commercial Officer-Network Airlines
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-26.37%7 584
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.23%37 572
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC5.46%22 686
AIR CHINA LTD.9.42%15 789
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.12%12 485
ANA HOLDINGS INC-1.17%11 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group