MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/01 03:59:23 am
8.253 EUR   -3.61%
03:38aLUFTHANSA : Two-thirds of Lufthansa's staff to shorten work hours due to coronavirus
RE
03/31LUFTHANSA : agrees on short-time work
AQ
03/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New hope for a vaccine
Lufthansa : Two-thirds of Lufthansa's staff to shorten work hours due to coronavirus

04/01/2020 | 03:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa stand at the air terminal of Frankfurt Airport

Two-thirds of Lufthansa's global staff will work reduced hours after the German airline grounded much of its fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lufthansa said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa has applied or will apply for state aid to keep around 87,000 staff working on shorter hours, a spokesman said. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

Lufthansa employs more than 135,000 staff worldwide.

On Monday, Lufthansa said it had reached agreements with its works council and trade unions to introduce short-time working for at least 27,000 cabin and ground staff in Frankfurt and Munich.

It had also said that members of the executive board had waived 20% of their compensation "in solidarity with all employee groups".

The equivalent of 700 of Lufthansa's fleet of 763 aircraft are currently grounded, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 26 684 M
EBIT 2020 -867 M
Net income 2020 -1 952 M
Debt 2020 10 009 M
Yield 2020 0,39%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,26x
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 4 094 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,58  €
Last Close Price 8,56  €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-47.82%4 499
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-51.21%18 277
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.59%12 262
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-36.83%10 884
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.67%10 674
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.54%8 296
