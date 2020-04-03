Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa : reviewing future of Germanwings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 10:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

Lufthansa is reviewing options for its Germanwings business after ruling out a union proposal to consider shortened work hours, also known as Kurzarbeit, as a stop-gap solution for helping the low-cost unit conserve cash.

"There is no agreement on Kurzarbeit, the management board is reviewing options," a Lufthansa spokesman said in response to a question about whether Germanwings was slated for closure or whether shortened work hours would be implemented.

Kurzarbeit is a policy tool in Germany which allows companies to slash wage bills by tapping an unemployment fund overseen by Germany's Federal Employment Office. Once a company agrees to it, it cannot implement forced layoffs on those employees slated for shorter work hours.

Vereinigung Cockpit, and UFO, trade unions representing pilots and cabin crew had negotiated a proposal to put 1,400 Germanwings staff on shortened work hours, which Lufthansa then declined to implement.

"The future of Germanwings is increasingly called into question," Lufthansa added.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Reporting by Edward Taylor;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
10:59aLUFTHANSA : reviewing future of Germanwings
RE
10:20aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources
RE
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources
RE
04/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Redundancy plan at Boeing, Amazon wins lawsuit in Europe..
04/01LUFTHANSA : agrees on short-time work; Parking Fleet; More than 27,000 employees..
AQ
04/01LUFTHANSA : Two-thirds of Lufthansa's staff to shorten work hours due to coronav..
RE
03/31LUFTHANSA : agrees on short-time work
AQ
03/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New hope for a vaccine
03/31Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 411 M
EBIT 2020 -1 145 M
Net income 2020 -2 354 M
Debt 2020 10 242 M
Yield 2020 0,38%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,76x
P/E ratio 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 3 814 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,94  €
Last Close Price 7,98  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-51.40%4 499
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-61.22%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.77%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-41.42%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.30%10 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.43%8 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group