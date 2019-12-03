Lufthansa : supervisory board OKs sale of catering ops to Gategroup
12/03/2019 | 06:25am EST
Lufthansa's supervisory board approved the sale of the European operations of its airline caterer LSG to Switzerland-based Gategroup, Lufthansa said in a statement https://newsroom.lufthansagroup.com/english/newsroom/all/supervisory-board-gives-go-ahead-for-sale-of-lsg-group-s-european-business/s/af72116f-9817-4a1d-b14b-7d5adf20b78a on Tuesday.
The contract will be finalised and signed in the coming days, it added.
Germany's largest airlines said last month the sale was part of its new strategy to focus on its airline business.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Riham Alkousaa)