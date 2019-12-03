Log in
Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/03 06:39:34 am
16.818 EUR   -1.10%
06:25aLUFTHANSA : supervisory board OKs sale of catering ops to Gategroup
RE
05:08aLUFTHANSA : realigns Executive Board
PU
12/02Italy set to grant funds to keep Alitalia afloat
RE
Lufthansa : supervisory board OKs sale of catering ops to Gategroup

Lufthansa's supervisory board approved the sale of the European operations of its airline caterer LSG to Switzerland-based Gategroup, Lufthansa said in a statement https://newsroom.lufthansagroup.com/english/newsroom/all/supervisory-board-gives-go-ahead-for-sale-of-lsg-group-s-european-business/s/af72116f-9817-4a1d-b14b-7d5adf20b78a on Tuesday.

The contract will be finalised and signed in the coming days, it added.

Germany's largest airlines said last month the sale was part of its new strategy to focus on its airline business.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 835 M
EBIT 2019 2 047 M
Net income 2019 1 249 M
Debt 2019 5 728 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 6,40x
P/E ratio 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 8 132 M
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,70  €
Last Close Price 17,01  €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-13.68%9 016
DELTA AIR LINES INC.13.73%36 566
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.44%23 186
RYANAIR HOLDINGS27.67%16 669
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.63%16 347
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.14%13 935
