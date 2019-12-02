Log in
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
Qatar Airways considers buying Lufthansa stake

12/02/2019 | 02:46am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome

Qatar Airways is considering taking a stake in Germany's Lufthansa, its chief executive Akbar al-Baker was quoted as saying by German news agency dpa.

"If there is an opportunity to invest in Lufthansa, we would like to do it," Akbar Al-Baker told dpa in Doha on Sunday on the sidelines of a visit of the premier of regional state Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, to Qatar.

Initially, Qatar Airways would also look into a partnership with Lufthansa, Al-Baker was quoted as saying.

"Germany is a very important country for us, both in terms of air transport services and in terms of development of tourism," he said.

Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares in Lufthansa were up 2% at 0736 GMT on Monday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. -0.65% 24.61 Delayed Quote.7.89%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 0.32% 17.22 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
VODAFONE QATAR 0.83% 1.21 End-of-day quote.-22.63%
