Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited    0590   BMG5695X1258

LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITE

(0590)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Luk Fook International : Outstanding Convertible Bond and Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BOND AND BUSINESS UPDATE

References are made to (i) the joint announcement dated 28 January 2014 of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "HKRH") in relation to, among others, the acquisition of 50% interest in China Gold Silver Group Company Limited (the "CGS") and the subscription of HKRH convertible bonds (the "HKRH CB") by the Group (the "Announcement");

  1. the joint announcement of the Company and HKRH dated 6 June 2014 in relation to, among others, the completion of the acquisition of CGS by the Group and the issue of the HKRH CB to the Group; and (iii) the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As mentioned in the Announcement and Annual Report, on 6 June 2014, the Group subscribed for the HKRH CB in the principal amount of HK$57,080,000 with 3% interest rate per annum. The Company had not exercised any right of conversion under the HKRH CB and it came to maturity on 6 June 2019. On 26 June 2019, the Group entered into an agreement with HKRH to extend the final repayment date of the HKRH CB to 9 September 2019. The HKRH CB shall bear an additional default interest at 8% per annum from 6 June 2019 to the actual date of repayment. Up to the date of this announcement, the Company has only received partial repayment of certain interest under the HKRH CB, a total sum of HK$58,227,917.67 has remained outstanding under the HKRH CB (the "CB Debt").

On 2 October 2019, the Company served a statutory demand under section 178(1)(a) or 327(4)(a) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Statutory Demand") to HKRH demanding repayment of CB Debt. Whilst the Board considers that the non-receipt of the CB Debt does not have a material and adverse impact on the financial and operations of the Group, the Group is seeking legal advice as to the actions it may take to further protect its rights, and will make further announcements as and when appropriate.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") noted the trading in the shares of HKRH has been suspended on 30 September 2019 (the "HKRH Share Suspension") and HKRH has issued an announcement on 2 October 2019 (the "HKRH Delay of Results Announcement") in relation to further delay in publication of annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019. As stated in the HKRH Delay of Results Announcement, the publication of HKRH's annual results is delayed as the auditor of HKRH raised queries about the commercial substance of certain loans advanced by a subsidiary of HKRH with money lender license in its ordinary and usual course of business. The Board wishes to clarify that the subsidiary referred to under the HKRH Delay of Results Announcement is not related to CGS and/or its subsidiaries (the "CGS Group"). None of CGS or its subsidiaries holds a money lender license. The Board would like to take the opportunity to reassure its shareholders that the Company continues to control 50% of the composition of the board of directors and equity interests in CGS. The Company has appointed and continues to have the power to appoint the Chief Executive Officer of CGS who is delegated with the overall management power of the business and daily operations of CGS save for certain matters provided under the Shareholders' Deed (as supplemented). The Board confirms that the business operation of the CGS Group in the jewellery retail and franchise business under the brand name of "3D-GOLD" in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China is continuing as usual. The Board has no reason to believe that the HKRH Share Suspension is in any way attributable to the affairs of CGS Group.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited

WONG Wai Sheung

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. WONG Wai Sheung (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. TSE Moon Chuen (Deputy Chairman), Ms. WONG Hau Yeung, Ms. WONG Lan Sze, Nancy and Dr. CHAN So Kuen; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny (Deputy Chairman), Ms. YEUNG Po Ling, Pauline, Mr. HUI Chiu Chung, JP and Mr. LI Hon Hung, BBS, MH, JP; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. TAI Kwok Leung, Alexander, Mr. IP Shu Kwan, Stephen, GBS, JP, Mr. MAK Wing Sum, Alvin, Ms. WONG Yu Pok, Marina, JP and Mr. HUI King Wai.

Disclaimer

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 12:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNA
08:39aLUK FOOK INTERNATIONAL : Outstanding Convertible Bond and Business Update
PU
09/30LUK FOOK INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of Executive Director
PU
08/30Hong Kong retail sales drop by steepest in 3-1/2 years amid protests
RE
08/26LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/31Protests Take a Toll on Hong Kong's Economy
DJ
06/24LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LT : annual earnings release
2018LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018Hong Kong retail sales growth picks up in October, headwinds cloud sentiment
RE
2018LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LT : half-yearly earnings release
2018Hong Kong September retail sales grow at slowest pace in 15 months
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 16 220 M
EBIT 2020 1 855 M
Net income 2020 1 556 M
Finance 2020 1 777 M
Yield 2020 5,77%
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 11 554 M
Chart LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,73  HKD
Last Close Price 19,68  HKD
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Sheung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hau Yeung Wong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
So Kuen Chan CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Moon Chuen Tse Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Po Ling Yeung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-12.52%1 474
TIFFANY & CO.12.88%11 190
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-0.77%8 252
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED102.90%914
SIGNET JEWELERS-46.40%876
LEYSEN JEWELLERY INC.-4.28%543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group