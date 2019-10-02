Luk Fook International : Outstanding Convertible Bond and Business Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BOND AND BUSINESS UPDATE

References are made to (i) the joint announcement dated 28 January 2014 of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "HKRH") in relation to, among others, the acquisition of 50% interest in China Gold Silver Group Company Limited (the "CGS") and the subscription of HKRH convertible bonds (the "HKRH CB") by the Group (the "Announcement");

the joint announcement of the Company and HKRH dated 6 June 2014 in relation to, among others, the completion of the acquisition of CGS by the Group and the issue of the HKRH CB to the Group; and (iii) the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the " Annual Report "). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As mentioned in the Announcement and Annual Report, on 6 June 2014, the Group subscribed for the HKRH CB in the principal amount of HK$57,080,000 with 3% interest rate per annum. The Company had not exercised any right of conversion under the HKRH CB and it came to maturity on 6 June 2019. On 26 June 2019, the Group entered into an agreement with HKRH to extend the final repayment date of the HKRH CB to 9 September 2019. The HKRH CB shall bear an additional default interest at 8% per annum from 6 June 2019 to the actual date of repayment. Up to the date of this announcement, the Company has only received partial repayment of certain interest under the HKRH CB, a total sum of HK$58,227,917.67 has remained outstanding under the HKRH CB (the "CB Debt").

On 2 October 2019, the Company served a statutory demand under section 178(1)(a) or 327(4)(a) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Statutory Demand") to HKRH demanding repayment of CB Debt. Whilst the Board considers that the non-receipt of the CB Debt does not have a material and adverse impact on the financial and operations of the Group, the Group is seeking legal advice as to the actions it may take to further protect its rights, and will make further announcements as and when appropriate.