LUKOIL

(LKOH)
06/22
5461 RUB   +0.02%
LUKOIL : Holds annual general shareholders meeting
PU
LUKOIL : Starts wildcat drilling at new north caspian prospects
PU
Renaissance Oil founder frustrated by Mexico's ban on fracking
RE
LUKOIL : HOLDS ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

06/23/2020 | 10:12am EDT
LUKOIL HOLDS ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

PJSC 'LUKOIL' today held its Annual General Shareholders Meeting in Moscow in the form of absentee voting where the 2019 Annual Report of the Company and the 2019 financial statements were approved, as well as decision on distribution of profit for 2019 was made.

The shareholders approved the final dividend distribution based on the results of 2019 in the amount of RUB 350 per ordinary share. The dividend record date was set July 10, 2020.

The shareholders elected the Board of Directors of PJSC 'LUKOIL' in the following composition:

1.

Vagit Yu. Alekperov

President of PJSC 'LUKOIL'
2.

Victor V. Blazheev

Rector of the O.E. Kutafin Moscow State Law University (MSAL)
3.

Toby T. Gati

Board Member of the U.S.-Russia Business Council (USRBC), expert of the Valdai Discussion Club, President of TTG Global LLC
4.

Ravil U. Maganov

First Executive Vice President of PJSC 'LUKOIL' (Upstream)
5.

Roger Munnings

Chairman of the Russo - British Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, a member of the Russian National Council for Corporate Governance, a member of the Expert Council of the Russian Institute of Directors
6.

Nikolay M. Nikolaev

General Director of OOO 'Russian Innovation Fuel and Energy Company' (OOO 'RITEK')
7. Pavel M. Teplukhin

President of OOO 'Matrix Advisors',

Member of the Board of Directors of AO 'RUSNANO', in the past held the position of the Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Bank - Russia

8.

Leonid A. Fedun

Vice President for Strategic Development of PJSC 'LUKOIL'
9. Lyubov N. Khoba Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of LUKOIL Accounting and Finance Europe s.r.o., in the past held the position of Vice President - Chief Accountant of PJSC 'LUKOIL'
10.

Sergey D. Shatalov

Member of the Board of Directors of OOO 'Avtotor Holding', Chairman of Audit Commission of AO 'MSP Bank', in the past held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation
11. Wolfgang Schüssel Member of the Supervisory Board of RWE AG , Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, President of the Foreign Policy and United Nations Association of Austria (UNA-Austria), in the past held the position of Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria

The Meeting also approved the amounts of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the members of the Board of Directors.

The Joint-Stock Company KPMG was approved as the Company's independent auditor.

The Meeting also gave consent to perform the interested party transaction (insurance contract for liability of directors, officers and companies).

At the post-AGM meeting of the newly elected Board of Directors Ravil U. Maganov was elected as its Chairman and Victor V. Blazheev as Vice Chairman. The composition of the committees of the Board of Directors was also approved:

The Strategy, Investment and Sustainability Committee (joined by Nikolay M. Nikolaev): Sergey D. Shatalov (Chairman), Toby T. Gati, Nikolay M. Nikolaev, Leonid A. Fedun;

The Audit Committee (no changes): Victor V. Blazheev (Chairman), Pavel M. Teplukhin, Sergey D. Shatalov;

The Human Resources and Compensation Committee (no changes): Roger Munnings (Chairman), Victor V. Blazheev, Wolfgang Schüssel.

  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:11:05 UTC
