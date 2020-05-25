Log in
LUKOIL : INSTALLS ACCOMMODATION PLATFORM JACKET AT V.I. GRAYFER FIELD

05/25/2020 | 09:48am EDT
LUKOIL INSTALLS ACCOMMODATION PLATFORM JACKET AT V.I. GRAYFER FIELD

Monday, May 25, 2020

LUKOIL completed installation of a jacket for an accommodation platform topside at the V.I. Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea. The offshore operations involved 110 workers and nine vessels.

The facility was brought to the offshore installation site via the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal. After the floatover and grounding, the substructures were fixed with ten piles of 56 meters in length each and with a total weight of 1 700 tonnes. When installed and fixed, the facility was inspected by divers.

Like all other platforms of the company in the Caspian Sea, quarters platform jacket was constructed at shipyards of the Astrakhan Region. The design life of the facility is 35 years. Built to endure significant ice loads, the jacket was engineered with special consideration of safety and environmental protection requirements.

The company plans to install a jacket for its offshore ice-resistant fixed platform at the same field, later this year, and mount topsides of the accommodation and the ice-resistant platforms on the substructures in 2021. Production at the V.I. Grayfer field is scheduled for 2022. The field's annual planned production rate is 1.2 million tonnens of oil.

You may be interested
  • Add to favorites

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 13:47:05 UTC
