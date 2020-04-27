Log in
Lukoil's European refineries only processing Russian oil - Ifax cites CEO

04/27/2020

The European refineries of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil are now only processing Russian oil, the Interfax news agency quoted CEO Vagit Alekperov as saying on Monday.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 752 M
EBIT 2020 5 354 M
Net income 2020 3 964 M
Debt 2020 1 303 M
Yield 2020 9,93%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 44 194 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,94  $
Last Close Price 63,78  $
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUKOIL-2.65%44 071
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.98%1 642 261
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-38.93%131 841
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.47%109 756
TOTAL S.A.-35.24%88 514
GAZPROM-1.19%56 804
