Luks Vietnam : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

LUKS GROUP (VIETNAM HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
陸氏集團（越南控股）有限公司
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 366)
POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the Group is expected to record an increase in net profit of around 50% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of the year 2018.
This announcement is made by Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").
Based on the preliminary assessment by the management of the Company on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Management Accounts"), the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group is expected to record an increase in net profit of around 50%, for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
While the Group recorded a moderate increase in profits for its various business segments during the period, the expected increase in net profit was mainly attributable to a gain of not less than HK$14 million on the recovery of deposits on several pieces of land in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The Group would like to remind the shareholders and potential investors that the gain was one-off. Since the Group had recorded a substantial one-off gain of approximately HK$88 million from the recovery of a previously written-off receivable in the final year profits for 2018, it is estimated that the final year profits for 2019 will be lower than that of 2018 as a result, assuming there will not be any other significant one-off gain during the second half of 2019.
The Company is in the course of finalizing its unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Hence, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the management of the Company on the Management Accounts, which have not been confirmed, reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors and may be subject to further adjustments.
Details of the Group's financial results and performance will be disclosed in the unaudited results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which will be published on 27 August 2019. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the Group's interim results announcement carefully.
By Order of the Board
Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co. Ltd.
Martin Fan
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 16 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Mdm. Cheng Cheung, Mr. Luk Yan, Mr. Luk Fung, Mr. Fan Chiu Tat, Martin and Ms. Luk Sze Wan, Monsie (who are executive directors), and Mr. Liu Li Yuan, Mr. Liang Fang and Mr. Lam Chi Kuen (who are independent non-executive directors).
