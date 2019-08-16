Luks Vietnam : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUKS GROUP (VIETNAM HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

陸氏集團（越南控股）有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 366)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Based on the preliminary assessment by the management of the Company on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Management Accounts"), the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group is expected to record an increase in net profit of around 50%, for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.