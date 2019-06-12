Lululemon Athletica : Reports Higher Sales, Beats on Earnings

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) beat analysts' expectations for the latest quarter as the athletic apparel company's online sales increased.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company reported Wednesday a profit for the first quarter of $96.6 million, or 74 cents a share, up from $75.2 million, or 55 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for 71 cents a share.

Net revenue for Lululemon rose 20% to $782.3 million, above the consensus forecast of $756 million. Direct-to-consumer revenue increased 33%, representing nearly 27% of total revenue.

Total comparable sales, which includes comparable-store sales and direct-to-consumer sales, grew 14%, above the 11.5% FactSet estimate. Same-store sales increased 6%.

