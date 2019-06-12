Log in
Lululemon Athletica : beats quarterly estimates, raises full-year forecast

06/12/2019 | 04:37pm EDT
A woman passes by a Lululemon Athletica real store in New York

(Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc's first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as efforts to boost sales at its stores and online investments paid off.

The company also raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

For the year, the company now expects revenue of $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $3.70 billion to $3.74 billion. Lululemon forecast earnings per share between $4.51 and $4.58, higher than its previous estimate of $4.48 to $4.55.

Shares of the company were up 3% in extended trading.

The yoga pants specialist, which pioneered the athleisure trend, has been looking to lure customers by boosting its online presence in a highly competitive retail industry that includes traditional sportswear makers Nike and UnderArmour, as well as companies like Target and Gap.

Lululemon's total comparable sales, a key indicator for the company's business, rose 14%, while analysts on average had expected a rise of 11.6%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's revenue rose to $782.3 million in the three months ended May 5, from $649.7 million a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $755.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $96.6 million, or 74 cents per share, from $75.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 70 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

