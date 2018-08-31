Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lululemon Athletica : on Track for Record High After 2Q Earnings Beat -- Data Talk

08/31/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is currently at $158.47, up $21.47 or 15.67%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 27, 2007)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 1, 2018, when it rose 16.32%

-- Earlier Friday, seven companies raised their price target for Lululemon, Benzinga reported

-- On Thursday, the company reported second-quarter earnings above Wall Street expectations; the company raised its annual forecast, expecting a profit between $3.45 and $3.53 a share on $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion in revenue

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 32.11% month-to-date; on pace for best month since January 2012 when it rose 35.3%

-- Up 101.64% year-to-date

-- Traded as high as $158.70; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 27, 2007)

-- Up 15.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 1, 2018, when it rose as much as 17.89%

All data as of 11:41:28 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 114 M
EBIT 2019 626 M
Net income 2019 442 M
Finance 2019 1 056 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,75
P/E ratio 2020 35,86
EV / Sales 2019 5,71x
EV / Sales 2020 5,00x
Capitalization 18 820 M
