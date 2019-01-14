Lululemon raises fourth-quarter forecast

Log in
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. (LULU)
News

01/14/2019 | 06:35am EST
People walk past a store by yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica in New York

(Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Monday raised its forecast for fourth-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strong sales during the holiday season.

The company now expects earnings of $1.72 to $1.74 per share, compared with $1.64 to $1.67 per share estimated previously.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion from its previous forecast of $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion.

The November and December holiday shopping season are important for retailers as they record a significant portion of their annual sales and profit during the period.

Lululemon has been investing in expanding its online presence and offering more menswear to lure customers in a highly competitive retail industry, dominated by the likes of Under Armour Inc, Nike and Gap Inc <GPS.N.>.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 249 M
EBIT 2019 694 M
Net income 2019 487 M
Finance 2019 1 022 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,40
P/E ratio 2020 30,53
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
Capitalization 17 499 M
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 160 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calvin McDonald Chief Executive Officer
Glenn K. Murphy Executive Chairman
Stuart C. Haselden Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.8.68%18 007
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE0.04%152 622
VF CORPORATION0.17%29 669
HENNES & MAURITZ7.00%22 165
MONCLER5.36%9 261
RALPH LAUREN CORP1.90%8 805
