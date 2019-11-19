MIRROR : Announces Expansion Of Retail Fleet

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRROR , the first nearly invisible, interactive home gym revolutionizing the in-home fitness experience, announced today an expansion of its retail store fleet. Mirror will be adding locations at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Stanford Shopping Center in Stanford, California to its existing location in the Flatiron District in New York City.

MIRROR has partnered with the renowned creative studio, Mythology, to design a next-generation store concept that allows guests to immersively experience MIRROR. Prospective members may trial a complementary live or on-demand class in-store or, for a limited time, enjoy a complimentary Personal Training session, the latest feature to launch on MIRROR's revolutionary platform. The retail store format has proven incredibly helpful to prospective members as they contemplate joining the MIRROR community. The in-store experience offers visitors the opportunity to try out the Mirror, and fifty percent of people who come in opt to experience a demo.

Brynn Putnam, Founder and CEO of MIRROR, says, "We are excited about the expansion of the MIRROR retail fleet--our new store concept offers prospective members a highly immersive experience, combining the opportunity to privately trial MIRROR's vast array of fitness content with an innovative retail environment in which to consider a purchase. For the first time ever, prospective members can walk into a retail environment and take a live, one-on-one, personal training session with a fitness professional 10,000 miles away."

In addition to the expansion of the retail fleet and the launch of Personal Training, MIRROR recently secured $34 million in Series B-1 financing led by Point72 Ventures. Other participants in the round include lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU); supermodel, entrepreneur and philanthropist Karlie Kloss; Kevin Huvane, founder of Creative Artists Agency; Steve Lockshin, accomplished angel investor; seasoned media investors, LionTree LLC; as well as return investors, Spark Capital, and Lerer Hippeau. This brings MIRROR's funding to date to $72 million. Along with this investment, Point72 chairman and chief executive officer Steven Cohen will join MIRROR's board of directors.

About MIRROR

MIRROR is the world's first nearly invisible, interactive home gym featuring live and on-demand fitness classes in a variety of workout genres. MIRROR is creating a new category of in-home fitness with cutting-edge hardware, responsive software, and best-in-class content that transforms any room into a complete home gym. For the first time, the essential components of a great studio workout – variety, personalization, and community – are brought to the most convenient place: the home. MIRROR launched in September 2018 and demand quickly soared. Shortly after launch, there were Mirrors in homes in every state. MIRROR was founded by Harvard grad Brynn Putnam, creator of Refine Method, named "New York's Smartest Workout." MIRROR is headquartered in New York City. https://mirror.co

SOURCE MIRROR