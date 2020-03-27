lululemon athletica : Q4 2019 Infographic

|
|
|
Men's Revenue
|
Women's Revenue
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$810.8M /+21%
|
OMNI GUEST
|
+41%
|
+9%
|
|
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPERIENCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Revenue
|
Comparable Store Sales
|
58% /+70bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARKET
|
+25%
|
+19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DILUTED EPS
|
|
|
|
|
EXPANSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.28
|
/+
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
International Revenue
|
North American Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
$4 BILLION FULL-YEAR 2019 NET REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lululemon.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This infographic contains "forward-looking statements," such as guidance and outlook statements, which are based on our current expectations,
|
Shifted Calendar for Comparable Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to dier materially from those anticipated. These risks and
|
Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2018, comparable sales are calculated on a one week shifted basis in fiscal 2019. Changes in total comparable
|
|
uncertainties include (but are not limited to) our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand; the acceptability of our products to
|
sales, comparable store sales, and direct to consumer net revenue are calculated on a one week shifted basis such that the 13 weeks ended
|
|
our guests; the recent COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; our
|
February 2, 2020 are compared to the 13 weeks ended February 3, 2019 rather than January 27, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
highly competitive market and increasing competition; our reliance on and limited control over third-party suppliers to provide fabrics for and to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
produce our products; suppliers or manufacturers not complying with our Vendor Code of Ethics or applicable laws; the operations of many of
|
Non-GAAP measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
our suppliers are subject to international and other risks; an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key markets; increasing product
|
1These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute to the financial
|
|
costs and decreasing selling prices; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and successfully develop and introduce new, innovative and
|
information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most
|
|
updated products; our ability to accurately forecast guest demand for our products; our ability to safeguard against security breaches with
|
|
directly comparable GAAP measure follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respect to our information technology systems; any material disruption of our information systems; our ability to have technology-based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
systems function eectively and grow our e-commerce business globally; changes in consumer shopping preferences and shifts in distribution
|
Adjusted financial measure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
channels; the fluctuating costs of raw materials; our ability to expand internationally in light of our limited operating experience and limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The adjusted financial measure excludes the amounts recognized in connection with U.S. tax reform and taxes on repatriation
|
|
brand recognition in new international markets; global economic and political conditions and global events such as health pandemics; our ability
|
|
of foreign earnings. Please refer to Note 15 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Item 8 of Part II of our
|
|
to deliver our products to the market and to meet guest expectations if we have problems with our distribution system; imitation by our
|
|
Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2020 for further information on these adjustments.
|
|
competitors; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to source and sell our merchandise profitably or at all if new trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
restrictions are imposed or existing trade restrictions become more burdensome; changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities; our ability
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Diluted EPS ($)
|
|
|
|
|
|
to manage our growth and the increased complexity of our business eectively; our ability to cancel store leases if an existing or new store is not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profitable; increasing labor costs and other factors associated with the production of our products in South and South East Asia; our ability to
|
GAAP measure
|
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
successfully open new store locations in a timely manner; our ability to comply with trade and other regulations; the service of our senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax on repatriation of earnings
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
management; seasonality; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; conflicting trademarks and the prevention of sale of certain products;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Tax Reform
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
our exposure to various types of litigation; actions of activist stockholders; anti-takeover provisions in our certificate of incorporation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bylaws; and other risks and uncertainties included in our most recent report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP measure
|
|
1.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|