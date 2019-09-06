Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lululemon athletica inc.    LULU

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.

(LULU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/05 04:00:00 pm
188.41 USD   +4.27%
02:49aLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Sales Jump With Online Assist
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

lululemon athletica : Sales Jump With Online Assist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:49am EDT

By Allison Prang

Retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. boosted estimates for revenue and earnings for the fiscal year.

The company said it now expects between $3.8 billion and $3.84 billion in net revenue. It was expecting between $3.73 billion and $3.77 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting $3.81 billion.

Lululemon expects earnings to be between $4.63 a share and $4.70 a share. It had forecast earnings of between $4.51 a share and $4.58 a share. Analysts are expecting $4.64 a share.

The company expects comparable sales on a constant-dollar basis to rise by the low teens, it said.

The retailer's second-quarter earnings were $125 million, up 31% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were 96 cents a share, up from 71 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 89 cents a share.

Net revenue was $883.4 million, up 22%. Analysts were expecting $845.6 million. Comparable sales climbed 15%. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting them to rise 11.6%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
02:49aLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Sales Jump With Online Assist
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05Lululemon raises full-year forecast on menswear, online strength
RE
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05LULULEMON ATHLETICA : reports 22 per cent revenue jump to $883M, raises outlook
AQ
09/05LULULEMON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/05LULULEMON ATHLETICA : Correction to Lululemon Athletica Earnings Headline
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 839 M
EBIT 2020 846 M
Net income 2020 609 M
Finance 2020 840 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,17x
EV / Sales2021 5,34x
Capitalization 24 545 M
Chart LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Duration : Period :
lululemon athletica inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 196,79  $
Last Close Price 188,41  $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calvin McDonald Chief Executive Officer
Glenn K. Murphy Executive Chairman
Stuart C. Haselden Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer
Julie Averill Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.93%24 545
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE45.78%204 511
VF CORPORATION15.10%32 694
MONCLER S.P.A.16.63%9 753
UNDER ARMOUR7.24%8 160
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC17.78%7 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group