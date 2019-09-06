lululemon athletica : Sales Jump With Online Assist

By Allison Prang

Retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. boosted estimates for revenue and earnings for the fiscal year.

The company said it now expects between $3.8 billion and $3.84 billion in net revenue. It was expecting between $3.73 billion and $3.77 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting $3.81 billion.

Lululemon expects earnings to be between $4.63 a share and $4.70 a share. It had forecast earnings of between $4.51 a share and $4.58 a share. Analysts are expecting $4.64 a share.

The company expects comparable sales on a constant-dollar basis to rise by the low teens, it said.

The retailer's second-quarter earnings were $125 million, up 31% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were 96 cents a share, up from 71 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 89 cents a share.

Net revenue was $883.4 million, up 22%. Analysts were expecting $845.6 million. Comparable sales climbed 15%. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting them to rise 11.6%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com