lululemon athletica inc. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Revenue declined 17% to $652 million Diluted EPS of $0.22 for the first quarter lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the Company's stores in North America, Europe, and certain countries in Asia Pacific were closed for a significant portion of the quarter. Subsequent to May 3, 2020, the Company began reopening its retail locations in these markets in line with the guidance from local authorities. As of June 10, 2020, 295 of its company-operated stores were open. For the first quarter ended May 3, 2020: Net revenue was $652.0 million, a decrease of 17% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019. On a constant dollar basis, net revenue decreased 16%.

Direct to consumer net revenue increased 68%, or increased 70% on a constant dollar basis.

Direct to consumer net revenue represented 54.0% of total net revenue compared to 26.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gross profit was $334.4 million, a decrease of 21% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gross margin was 51.3%, a decrease of 260 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Income from operations was $32.8 million, a decrease of 75% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating margin was 5.0%, a decrease of 1,150 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Income tax expense was $5.3 million compared to $34.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and the effective tax rate was 15.6% compared to 26.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.22 compared to $0.74 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its own common stock at an average cost of $172.68 per share. The Company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with $823.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $398.2 million. The Company had $576.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Inventories at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 41% to $625.8 million compared to $443.0 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company ended the quarter with 489 stores. Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer commented: "I'm proud of how lululemon has navigated these unexpected and unprecedented times. We are learning more every day about our guests -- how they enjoy interacting with us online and what makes them comfortable as stores reopen." McDonald continued: "Our strong digital business demonstrates the strength of our guest connection and the long-term opportunity to create further Omni experiences going forward." COVID-19 Pandemic The outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. The spread of COVID-19 has caused public health officials to recommend precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially when congregating in heavily populated areas, such as malls and lifestyle centers. Government authorities in certain markets in which the Company operates have also issued orders that require the closure of non-essential businesses and people to remain at home. The Company has taken actions to close retail locations and to reduce operating hours, and it continues to monitor the situation and work closely with local authorities to prioritize the safety of its people and guests. In February 2020, the Company temporarily closed all of it retail locations in Mainland China. All of these locations have since reopened. In March 2020, it temporarily closed all of its retail locations in North America, Europe, and certain countries in Asia Pacific. Subsequent to May 3, 2020, the Company began reopening its retail locations in these markets in line with the guidance from local authorities. As of June 10, 2020, 295 of its company-operated stores were open. The Company's retail locations and distribution centers are operating with precautionary measures in place such as reduced operating hours, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and maximum occupancy levels. The Company remains confident in the long-term growth opportunities and its Power of Three growth plan and believes that it has sufficient cash and cash equivalents, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities, to meet its liquidity needs. As of May 3, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $823.0 million and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $398.2 million. Fiscal 2020 Outlook Due to the impact that COVID-19 is having across the globe, and the rapid and continuous developments, the Company is not providing detailed financial guidance for fiscal 2020 at this time. Conference Call Information A conference call to discuss first quarter results is scheduled for today, June 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-5340, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: http://investor.lululemon.com/events.cfm. A replay will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of 30 days. About lululemon athletica inc. lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com. Comparable Store Sales and Total Comparable Sales The Company typically believes that investors would find comparable store sales and total comparable sales useful in assessing the performance of its business. As the temporary store closures from COVID-19 have resulted in a significant number of stores being removed from its comparable store base, the Company believes total comparable sales and comparable store sales are not currently representative of the underlying trends of its business. The Company does not believe these metrics are currently useful to investors in understanding performance, therefore it has not included these metrics in this press release. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant dollar changes in net revenue and direct to consumer net revenue are non-GAAP financial measures. A constant dollar basis assumes the average foreign exchange rates for the period remained constant with the average foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year. The Company provides constant dollar changes in net revenue and direct to consumer net revenue because it uses these measures to understand the underlying growth rate of net revenue excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company believes that disclosing these measures on a constant dollar basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the level of growth of its business. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or with greater prominence to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the accompanying financial tables, which includes more detail on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure, and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company's business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "outlook," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements also include the Company's guidance and outlook statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: its ability to maintain the value and reputation of its brand; the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; the acceptability of its products to its guests; its highly competitive market and increasing competition; its reliance on and limited control over third-party suppliers to provide fabrics for and to produce its products; suppliers or manufacturers not complying with its Vendor Code of Ethics or applicable laws; the operations of many of its suppliers are subject to international and other risks; an economic recession, depression, or downturn or economic uncertainty in its key markets; increasing product costs and decreasing selling prices; its ability to anticipate consumer preferences and successfully develop and introduce new, innovative and updated products; its ability to accurately forecast guest demand for its products; its ability to safeguard against security breaches with respect to its information technology systems; any material disruption of its information systems; its ability to have technology-based systems function effectively and grow its e-commerce business globally; changes in consumer shopping preferences and shifts in distribution channels; the fluctuating costs of raw materials; its ability to expand internationally in light of its limited operating experience and limited brand recognition in new international markets; global economic and political conditions and global events such as health pandemics; its ability to deliver its products to the market and to meet guest expectations if it has problems with its distribution system; imitation by its competitors; its ability to protect its intellectual property rights; its ability to source and sell its merchandise profitably or at all if new trade restrictions are imposed or existing trade restrictions become more burdensome; changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities; its ability to manage its growth and the increased complexity of its business effectively; its ability to cancel store leases if an existing or new store is not profitable; increasing labor costs and other factors associated with the production of its products in South and South East Asia; its ability to successfully open new store locations in a timely manner; its ability to comply with trade and other regulations; the service of its senior management; seasonality; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; conflicting trademarks and the prevention of sale of certain products; its exposure to various types of litigation; actions of activist stockholders; anti-takeover provisions in its certificate of incorporation and bylaws; and other risks and uncertainties set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including, without limitation, its most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended May 3, 2020 May 5, 2019 Net revenue $ 651,962 $ 782,315 Costs of goods sold 317,560 360,595 Gross profit 334,402 421,720 As a percent of net revenue 51.3 % 53.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 301,651 292,908 As a percent of net revenue 46.3 % 37.4 % Income from operations 32,751 128,812 As a percent of net revenue 5.0 % 16.5 % Other income (expense), net 1,174 2,379 Income before income tax expense 33,925 131,191 Income tax expense 5,293 34,588 Net income $ 28,632 $ 96,603 Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.74 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.74 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 130,251 130,694 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 130,803 131,337 lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited; Expressed in thousands May 3,

2020 February 2,

2020 May 5,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 823,006 $ 1,093,505 $ 576,241 Inventories 625,849 518,513 443,006 Prepaid and receivable income taxes 89,316 85,159 82,200 Other current assets 156,374 110,761 70,137 Total current assets 1,694,545 1,807,938 1,171,584 Property and equipment, net 659,265 671,693 582,738 Right-of-use lease assets 731,883 689,664 626,974 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 24,044 24,423 24,094 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 92,049 87,636 57,630 Total assets $ 3,201,786 $ 3,281,354 $ 2,463,020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 78,940 $ 79,997 $ 88,258 Accrued inventory liabilities 9,860 6,344 8,900 Accrued compensation and related expenses 69,455 133,688 75,286 Current lease liabilities 144,646 128,497 127,180 Current income taxes payable 28,729 26,436 9,377 Unredeemed gift card liability 105,286 120,413 85,215 Other current liabilities 194,580 125,043 108,726 Total current liabilities 631,496 620,418 502,942 Non-current lease liabilities 639,242 611,464 537,758 Non-current income taxes payable 48,226 48,226 38,090 Deferred income tax liability 40,764 43,432 13,834 Other non-current liabilities 6,271 5,596 3,676 Stockholders' equity 1,835,787 1,952,218 1,366,720 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,201,786 $ 3,281,354 $ 2,463,020 lululemon athletica inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited; Expressed in thousands Quarter Ended May 3, 2020 May 5, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 28,632 $ 96,603 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities (149,875 ) (159,406 ) Net cash used in operating activities (121,243 ) (62,803 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,626 ) (63,908 ) Net cash used in financing activities (90,587 ) (170,292 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13,043 ) (8,076 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (270,499 ) (305,079 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,093,505 881,320 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 823,006 $ 576,241 lululemon athletica inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited Constant dollar changes in net revenue and direct to consumer net revenue The below changes in net revenue show the change compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. Quarter Ended

May 3, 2020 Net Revenue Direct to

Consumer Net

Revenue Change (17 )% 68 % Adjustments due to foreign exchange rate changes 1 2 Change in constant dollars (16 )% 70 % lululemon athletica inc. Company-operated Store Count and Square Footage1 Square Footage Expressed in Thousands Number of

Stores Open at

the

Beginning of

the Quarter Number of

Stores Opened

During the

Quarter Number of

Stores Closed

During the

Quarter Number of

Stores Open

at the End of

the Quarter 2nd Quarter 2019 455 5 — 460 3rd Quarter 2019 460 21 2 479 4th Quarter 2019 479 16 4 491 1st Quarter 2020 491 4 6 489 Total Gross

Square Feet at

the Beginning

of the Quarter Gross Square

Feet Added

During the

Quarter2 Gross Square

Feet Lost

During the

Quarter2 Total Gross

Square Feet at

the End of the

Quarter 2nd Quarter 2019 1,466 56 — 1,522 3rd Quarter 2019 1,522 87 5 1,604 4th Quarter 2019 1,604 87 11 1,680 1st Quarter 2020 1,680 24 12 1,692 __________ 1Company-operated store count and square footage summary excludes retail locations operated by third parties under license and supply arrangements. 2Gross square feet added/lost during the quarter includes net square foot additions for company-operated stores which have been renovated or relocated in the quarter. As of May 3, 2020, all of the Company's retail locations in North America, Europe, and certain countries in Asia Pacific were temporarily closed as a result of COVID-19. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005830/en/

