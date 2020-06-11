lululemon athletica inc. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
0
06/11/2020 | 04:07pm EDT
Revenue declined 17% to $652 million
Diluted EPS of $0.22 for the first quarter
lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the Company's stores in North America, Europe, and certain countries in Asia Pacific were closed for a significant portion of the quarter. Subsequent to May 3, 2020, the Company began reopening its retail locations in these markets in line with the guidance from local authorities. As of June 10, 2020, 295 of its company-operated stores were open.
For the first quarter ended May 3, 2020:
Net revenue was $652.0 million, a decrease of 17% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019. On a constant dollar basis, net revenue decreased 16%.
Direct to consumer net revenue increased 68%, or increased 70% on a constant dollar basis.
Direct to consumer net revenue represented 54.0% of total net revenue compared to 26.8% for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Gross profit was $334.4 million, a decrease of 21% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Gross margin was 51.3%, a decrease of 260 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Income from operations was $32.8 million, a decrease of 75% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Operating margin was 5.0%, a decrease of 1,150 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Income tax expense was $5.3 million compared to $34.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and the effective tax rate was 15.6% compared to 26.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.22 compared to $0.74 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
The Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its own common stock at an average cost of $172.68 per share.
The Company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with $823.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $398.2 million. The Company had $576.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Inventories at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 41% to $625.8 million compared to $443.0 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company ended the quarter with 489 stores.
Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer commented: "I'm proud of how lululemon has navigated these unexpected and unprecedented times. We are learning more every day about our guests -- how they enjoy interacting with us online and what makes them comfortable as stores reopen." McDonald continued: "Our strong digital business demonstrates the strength of our guest connection and the long-term opportunity to create further Omni experiences going forward."
COVID-19 Pandemic
The outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. The spread of COVID-19 has caused public health officials to recommend precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially when congregating in heavily populated areas, such as malls and lifestyle centers. Government authorities in certain markets in which the Company operates have also issued orders that require the closure of non-essential businesses and people to remain at home.
The Company has taken actions to close retail locations and to reduce operating hours, and it continues to monitor the situation and work closely with local authorities to prioritize the safety of its people and guests. In February 2020, the Company temporarily closed all of it retail locations in Mainland China. All of these locations have since reopened. In March 2020, it temporarily closed all of its retail locations in North America, Europe, and certain countries in Asia Pacific. Subsequent to May 3, 2020, the Company began reopening its retail locations in these markets in line with the guidance from local authorities. As of June 10, 2020, 295 of its company-operated stores were open.
The Company's retail locations and distribution centers are operating with precautionary measures in place such as reduced operating hours, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitation, and maximum occupancy levels.
The Company remains confident in the long-term growth opportunities and its Power of Three growth plan and believes that it has sufficient cash and cash equivalents, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities, to meet its liquidity needs. As of May 3, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $823.0 million and the capacity under its committed revolving credit facility was $398.2 million.
Fiscal 2020 Outlook
Due to the impact that COVID-19 is having across the globe, and the rapid and continuous developments, the Company is not providing detailed financial guidance for fiscal 2020 at this time.
About lululemon athletica inc.
lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.
Comparable Store Sales and Total Comparable Sales
The Company typically believes that investors would find comparable store sales and total comparable sales useful in assessing the performance of its business. As the temporary store closures from COVID-19 have resulted in a significant number of stores being removed from its comparable store base, the Company believes total comparable sales and comparable store sales are not currently representative of the underlying trends of its business. The Company does not believe these metrics are currently useful to investors in understanding performance, therefore it has not included these metrics in this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant dollar changes in net revenue and direct to consumer net revenue are non-GAAP financial measures.
A constant dollar basis assumes the average foreign exchange rates for the period remained constant with the average foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year. The Company provides constant dollar changes in net revenue and direct to consumer net revenue because it uses these measures to understand the underlying growth rate of net revenue excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company believes that disclosing these measures on a constant dollar basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the level of growth of its business.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or with greater prominence to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the accompanying financial tables, which includes more detail on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure, and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.
Forward-Looking Statements:
lululemon athletica inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited; Expressed in thousands, except per share amounts
Quarter Ended
May 3, 2020
May 5, 2019
Net revenue
$
651,962
$
782,315
Costs of goods sold
317,560
360,595
Gross profit
334,402
421,720
As a percent of net revenue
51.3
%
53.9
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
301,651
292,908
As a percent of net revenue
46.3
%
37.4
%
Income from operations
32,751
128,812
As a percent of net revenue
5.0
%
16.5
%
Other income (expense), net
1,174
2,379
Income before income tax expense
33,925
131,191
Income tax expense
5,293
34,588
Net income
$
28,632
$
96,603
Basic earnings per share
$
0.22
$
0.74
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.22
$
0.74
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
130,251
130,694
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
130,803
131,337
lululemon athletica inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited; Expressed in thousands
May 3,
2020
February 2,
2020
May 5,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
823,006
$
1,093,505
$
576,241
Inventories
625,849
518,513
443,006
Prepaid and receivable income taxes
89,316
85,159
82,200
Other current assets
156,374
110,761
70,137
Total current assets
1,694,545
1,807,938
1,171,584
Property and equipment, net
659,265
671,693
582,738
Right-of-use lease assets
731,883
689,664
626,974
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
24,044
24,423
24,094
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
92,049
87,636
57,630
Total assets
$
3,201,786
$
3,281,354
$
2,463,020
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
78,940
$
79,997
$
88,258
Accrued inventory liabilities
9,860
6,344
8,900
Accrued compensation and related expenses
69,455
133,688
75,286
Current lease liabilities
144,646
128,497
127,180
Current income taxes payable
28,729
26,436
9,377
Unredeemed gift card liability
105,286
120,413
85,215
Other current liabilities
194,580
125,043
108,726
Total current liabilities
631,496
620,418
502,942
Non-current lease liabilities
639,242
611,464
537,758
Non-current income taxes payable
48,226
48,226
38,090
Deferred income tax liability
40,764
43,432
13,834
Other non-current liabilities
6,271
5,596
3,676
Stockholders' equity
1,835,787
1,952,218
1,366,720
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,201,786
$
3,281,354
$
2,463,020
lululemon athletica inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited; Expressed in thousands
Quarter Ended
May 3, 2020
May 5, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
28,632
$
96,603
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities
(149,875
)
(159,406
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(121,243
)
(62,803
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,626
)
(63,908
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(90,587
)
(170,292
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(13,043
)
(8,076
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(270,499
)
(305,079
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,093,505
881,320
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
823,006
$
576,241
lululemon athletica inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
Constant dollar changes in net revenue and direct to consumer net revenue
The below changes in net revenue show the change compared to the corresponding period in the prior year.
Quarter Ended
May 3, 2020
Net Revenue
Direct to
Consumer Net
Revenue
Change
(17
)%
68
%
Adjustments due to foreign exchange rate changes
1
2
Change in constant dollars
(16
)%
70
%
lululemon athletica inc.
Company-operated Store Count and Square Footage1
Square Footage Expressed in Thousands
Number of
Stores Open at
the
Beginning of
the Quarter
Number of
Stores Opened
During the
Quarter
Number of
Stores Closed
During the
Quarter
Number of
Stores Open
at the End of
the Quarter
2nd Quarter 2019
455
5
—
460
3rd Quarter 2019
460
21
2
479
4th Quarter 2019
479
16
4
491
1st Quarter 2020
491
4
6
489
Total Gross
Square Feet at
the Beginning
of the Quarter
Gross Square
Feet Added
During the
Quarter2
Gross Square
Feet Lost
During the
Quarter2
Total Gross
Square Feet at
the End of the
Quarter
2nd Quarter 2019
1,466
56
—
1,522
3rd Quarter 2019
1,522
87
5
1,604
4th Quarter 2019
1,604
87
11
1,680
1st Quarter 2020
1,680
24
12
1,692
__________
1Company-operated store count and square footage summary excludes retail locations operated by third parties under license and supply arrangements.
2Gross square feet added/lost during the quarter includes net square foot additions for company-operated stores which have been renovated or relocated in the quarter.
As of May 3, 2020, all of the Company's retail locations in North America, Europe, and certain countries in Asia Pacific were temporarily closed as a result of COVID-19.