Lumber Liquidators : Debuts Expanded Store Format in Altamonte Springs, Florida

TOANO, Va., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), America's trusted name in quality hard-surface flooring and professional installation services, is launching a new, expanded-format store in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The new store, located at 475 West SR 436 Suite 1000, features a design center to help customers digitally envision and select their perfect floor from a larger in-stock assortment of flooring solutions. Extra-large displays, same-day pickup or delivery and a dedicated ProSales desk make the Altamonte Springs location a destination for do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike in the Greater Orlando area.

Expanded Format Showcases Breadth of Products and Services

The expanded 7,600-square-foot showroom is the first of its kind among Lumber Liquidators' growing retail footprint of 413 stores. This unique location offers a wider assortment, increased inventory and greater product availability than a typical Lumber Liquidators store. Customers can choose from a broader selection of solid and engineered hardwood, bamboo, laminate, waterproof vinyl plank, porcelain tile and cork, all of which are backed by best-in-class warranties and a best-price guarantee.

"The expanded store format we are unveiling in Altamonte Springs will give customers a new way of experiencing the full assortment of the high-quality flooring products and services that we provide," said Charles Tyson, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Lumber Liquidators. "The comprehensive resources that this new location offers — including the design center, larger samples, installation services and the ProSales desk — make this a one-stop shop for all of our customers."

Using new handheld devices throughout the store, flooring experts can better help customers envision and select a new floor, while the newly-available extra-large flooring samples help customers find the style that's right for them. The Altamonte Springs store's highly experienced and bilingual associates on staff are well-equipped to meet the needs of the local community.

A Destination for DIYers and Pros Alike

The new store features enhancements specifically tailored to meet the needs of professionals, with a dedicated ProSales desk holding special hours of operation and dedicated entrance designed to accommodate the professional's busy schedule. In addition to the wider assortment of in-stock flooring solutions, the store will carry professional-grade adhesives, underlayment, molding, tools, fasteners, grout and additional project completers that the pro demands. Design resources like free flooring samples, Floor Trends catalogs and the LL Style webpage help inspire project decisions of the pro's clients.

Expert Service from Inspiration to Installation

Once a style is selected, Lumber Liquidators' team of flooring installation experts are ready to take care of customers who need a full-service solution. Installation services include a comprehensive assessment for customers to satisfy their own unique project requirements.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including solid and engineered hardwood, bamboo, cork, laminate, waterproof vinyl plank and porcelain tile. Additionally, Lumber Liquidators provides a wide selection of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install and maintain new floors. Every location is staffed with flooring experts who can provide advice, pro services and installation options for all of Lumber Liquidators' products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery. All Lumber Liquidators products are backed by best-in-class warranties and a best-price guarantee.

