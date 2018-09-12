Lumber Liquidators : Pushes the Power of Personal Design and Style in New Fall Flooring Trends

TOANO, Va., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), the largest specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America, launched its Fall Flooring Season, encouraging homeowners to get personal and embrace an aesthetic that makes a unique statement. The company's Fall 2018 Style Report showcases new floor trends and designs that can creatively transform the look of a home.

"A great floor is the true foundation that can turn any room into an extraordinary space," said Susan Starnes, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. "The styles and designs we are showcasing this fall further embrace this idea and give homeowners sophisticated, unique and timeless designs. Bold, personalized style creates a living space that is authentically yours."

Fall Flooring Highlights

Lumber Liquidators' Fall Style Report puts an emphasis on three core pillars of flooring trends:

Get Creative: Flooring plays a vital role in the overall look of a home and, because of this, should showcase unique, personal styles. One way to present a differentiating look is to mix floors that are complementary in style, function and design, yet vary enough in color and texture to create a beautiful custom pattern that visually intrigues without overwhelming. One example is the coupling of the toffee-hued boards and dark knots of the Virginia Mill Works Rattan Maple with the distressed, matte gray finish of Virginia Mill Works Seaport Maple solid hardwood.

Golden Touch : Gold and brass have made a comeback in interior design through lighting, faucets, furniture and more. The new Gilded Reserve Chestnut hardwood by Bellawood sets an elegant backdrop with its metallic gold stain, while the natural golden hues come through in the Carmel Heart Pine hardwood flooring by Virginia Mill Works .

Gold and brass have made a comeback in interior design through lighting, faucets, furniture and more. The new Gilded Reserve Chestnut hardwood by Bellawood sets an elegant backdrop with its metallic gold stain, while the natural golden hues come through in the Carmel Heart Pine hardwood flooring by . Bring in the Outdoors: The idea of open-concept living brings the spacious feelings of the outdoors in. Homeowners can achieve a comforting and airy look by using earthy color tones and natural materials like wood and stone. Flooring with extra-long or extra-wide planks, like Skyline Oak water-resistant laminate by Dream Home or Monticello Bamboo by Morning Star, work well in large, open spaces and show fewer seams.

These trends and styles are featured in Lumber Liquidators' Floor Trends Vol. 3 catalog, which is available at Lumber Liquidators stores, on the company website (www.lumberliquidators.com/ll/catalog/request), or by calling 1-800-HARDWOOD. Beyond the flooring, the catalog presents color palette pairings for the flooring to give customers ideas to help breathe new life into their spaces.

Floor of the Season Sweepstakes Offers $5,000 in Flooring Makeover

Fall Flooring Season also gives the opportunity to win a $5,000 flooring makeover by entering the Floor of the Season Sweepstakes now through October 17, 2018. To enter, participants simply select a favorite floor from the Floor Trends Vol. 3 catalog at www.lumberliquidators.com/sweepstakes.

