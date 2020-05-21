Lumber Liquidators : To Report First Quarter 2020 Results On May 28, 2020

RICHMOND, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on May 28, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through June 4, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13704307. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LLFlooring.com.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 420 stores as of March 31, 2020. The Company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork flooring. Additionally, Lumber Liquidators provides a wide selection of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install and maintain new floors. Every location is staffed with flooring experts who can provide advice, pro services and installation options for all of Lumber Liquidators' products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

