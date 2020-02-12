Log in
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.    LL

LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LL)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Lumber Liquidators : To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results On February 25, 2020

02/12/2020 | 04:31pm EST

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Lumber Liquidators)

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on February 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through March 3, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13698629. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LumberLiquidators.com.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 419 stores as of September 30, 2019.  The Company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork flooring.  Additionally, Lumber Liquidators provides a wide selection of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install and maintain new floors.  Every location is staffed with flooring experts who can provide advice, pro services and installation options for all of Lumber Liquidators' products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn more about Lumber Liquidators:

For further information contact:

Lumber Liquidators Investor Relations 
ir@lumberliquidators.com  
Tel: 804-420-9801

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumber-liquidators-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-results-on-february-25-2020-301004041.html

SOURCE Lumber Liquidators


© PRNewswire 2020
