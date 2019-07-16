Lumber Liquidators : To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 7, 2019

TOANO, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on August 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through August 14, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13691483. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LumberLiquidators.com.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 415 stores as of June 30, 2019. The company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including solid and engineered hardwood, bamboo, cork, laminate, waterproof vinyl plank and porcelain tile. Additionally, Lumber Liquidators provides a wide selection of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install and maintain new floors. Every location is staffed with flooring experts who can provide advice, pro services and installation options for all of Lumber Liquidators' products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

