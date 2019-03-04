Lumentum : Highlights Next-Generation Optical Networking Solutions At OFC 2019

MILPITAS, Calif., and SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will highlight its portfolio of next-generation optical communications solutions for telecom, 5G wireless, cable and fiber access, and hyperscale datacenter networks at the Optical Fiber Communication conference (OFC) 2019 in San Diego, Calif., from March 5 - 7, 2019, in Lumentum's booth # 2300.

Coherent Network Transmission Products

Lumentum will showcase its portfolio of high-performance components and modules that enable next-generation, higher speed, mobile backhaul, data center interconnect (DCI), metro/regional, and long-haul coherent networks. Highly integrated Indium Phosphide (InP) modulators supporting applications up to 600G and photonic integrated circuit based integrated coherent Transmit Receive Optical Sub-Assemblies (TROSAs) with up to 64 GBaud symbol rate will be on display. Also on display will be Lumentum's portfolio of 100G/200G CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceiver modules that leverage Lumentum's differentiated InP photonic integrated circuit technology. Lumentum is an established leader in 10G tunable transmission and is extending its leadership to 25G; many of these tunable 10G and 25G solutions will also be on display.

TrueFlex® ROADM Portfolio

Lumentum innovations continue to drive the next generation of CDC ROADM solutions. Lumentum's TrueFlex Twin 8x24 contentionless MxN wavelength selective switch (WSS) delivers low insertion loss and removes the need for erbium-doped fiber amplifier (EDFA) arrays in many network designs. It enables a seamless evolution to next-generation coherent transmission supporting higher baud rates and future multi-carrier transceivers, while WSS passband filtering on both add and drop sides provides superior system performance, through the elimination of out of band noise. The True Flex Twin 8x24 Contentionless WSS was a winner in the Optical Subsystems category in 2019 by the Lightwave Innovation Reviews program. This product and other market-leading ROADM products in the Lumentum TrueFlex portfolio will be on display at OFC.

High-speed Laser Chips for 5G Fronthaul and Hyperscale Datacenters

Lumentum will showcase Datacom laser chip solutions, including DMLs, EMLs, and VCSELs that leverage its industry leading laser technology and materials expertise in Indium Phosphide (InP) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) to enable high performance 5G fronthaul and hyperscale datacenter transceivers. Lumentum DMLs offer high reliability and use a pioneering cavity design to operate over the wide temperature ranges demanded by the latest 5G wireless systems. Lumentum VCSELs are for short-reach applications and leverage Lumentum's experience in high volume 3D sensing applications to deliver cost-effective solutions to data centers and can be supplied as a single bare die, or 1x4 arrays. Lumentum PAM4 optimized EMLs enable next-generation 400G and single lambda 100G solutions that can reduce the price per bit. Lumentum laser chips enable a wide variety of standards-compliant modules for high-speed networking.

Telecom Pump Lasers

At OFC, Lumentum is extending its telecom pump laser leadership position by releasing new advanced 980 nm single-mode pump lasers that enable higher output power and lower power consumption in optical amplification applications. The next-generation family of 980 nm pumps offer a range of maximum output powers from 800 mW to 1000 mW in a variety of form factor packages. Lumentum's wide range of high-power 980 nm and Raman pump lasers will be on display.

SDN Open Networking Platform

Lumentum's SDN elements platform is comprised of network-ready optical hardware to meet diverse application needs including those of mobile backhaul, data center interconnect (DCI), open line system, and ROADM mesh-networking. A complete suite of configurable products, including Terminal Amplifier, Line Amplifier, ROADM, Transport Mux/Demux, and Optical Fiber Monitoring are available on this platform for system integrators seeking to rapidly incorporate state-of-the-art hardware into their SDN controller and orchestration layers.

Live Demonstration of Single Lambda 100G and 400G 10km Data Transmission

Lumentum will have a live demonstration of its single lambda 10km reach capabilities in 400G and single lambda 100G transceiver modules employing its latest industry-leading EMLs. Lumentum has led the industry in the definition of a standard for 100G per wavelength optical transmission over 10 km. The 100G Lambda specifications are essential as a building block for 400G modules using four lanes of 100G transmission to provide a cost-effective solution to 10km client-side transmission.

Multi-vendor and Open Networking Interoperability Demonstrations

Lumentum is actively supporting and driving interoperability efforts in coherent transmission for metro and long haul applications as well as high-density, high-speed data center interconnects. These efforts are on display throughout OFC in the form of interoperability demos that address the growing need for multi-vendor network systems.

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) at booth #241 and Network Innovation Laboratories (NTT) at booth #6421 will incorporate Lumentum's CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable modules. Operating at 200G and 100G respectively, both demonstrations showcase multi-vendor interoperability over an open, flexible line system also provided by Lumentum. Additionally, Ethernet Alliance at booth #4749 will host an interactive live 10 km performance for both a 400G and a single lambda 100G network spanning several booths including the Lumentum booth.

