Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lumentum Holdings Inc    LITE

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC (LITE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lumentum : Introduces Contentionless MxN Wavelength Selective Switch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 09:31am CEST

MILPITAS, Calif. and ROME, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") introduced a next-generation contentionless MxN Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS), the TrueFlex® Twin 8x24, adding to its extensive portfolio of Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) solutions for optical networking applications.

"ROADMs have become critical network elements as they enable network operators to dynamically deliver and maximize network bandwidth on demand," said James Goodchild, director product line management, Wavelength Management products. "Current solutions which employ multicast switches are challenged to support the cost, density, and performance required by network operators in the future as they scale next generation Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless (CDC) networks. Only the contentionless MxN WSS, which takes a new innovative approach, provides the scale and performance benefits needed."

About the Product

Lumentum's TrueFlex Twin 8x24 contentionless WSS delivers low loss, removing the need for Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifier (EDFA) arrays in many network designs while enabling add/drop port scaling to support capacity growth in CDC networks. The WSS passband filters out wideband noise delivering high performance independent of port count and relaxes complex filtering requirements on transmitters and receivers. Eliminating EDFA arrays enables the delivery of higher density, lower cost, higher reliability, highly power efficient solutions.

"As CDC networks evolve to further support superchannels, the filtering requirements become more important. Lumentum's innovative contentionless MxN WSS supports this evolution and limits the need for add/drop amplification in many applications," said Ian Redpath, practice leader, Components, Transport and Routing, Ovum.

The Lumentum contentionless MxN WSS is expected to be available in calendar first quarter 2019.

Lumentum has an extensive portfolio of high-performance, wavelength selective switches supporting single-slot ROADM deployment in access, metro, regional, and long-haul networks.  Many of these products will be on display at ECOC 2018  from September 23 – 27, 2018, in Rome, Italy, at the Fiera Roma in Hall 3 in Booth # 500.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.  For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact
Investors:       Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media:             Greg Kaufman, 408-546-4593; media@lumentum.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-introduces-contentionless-mxn-wavelength-selective-switch-300717324.html

SOURCE Lumentum


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC
09:31aLUMENTUM : Introduces Contentionless MxN Wavelength Selective Switch
PR
09:31aLUMENTUM : To Display Latest Product Advancements At ECOC 2018
PR
09/11LUMENTUM : To Participate In Nine Tradeshows In The Next Four Months
PR
08/28LUMENTUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/27Mobile 3D Sensing Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Research 2018 to ..
AQ
08/08LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/08LUMENTUM : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08LUMENTUM : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results
PR
08/08LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC : Lumentum Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/30LUMENTUM : To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Result..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS : Tariff Narrative Is Overblown And The Stock Is Underva.. 
09/12Apple suppliers to watch during the fall event 
09/11What to expect during Apple's iPhone launch event 
09/08SHU PORTFOLIO : Finisar Should Embrace More Outsourcing 
09/05Needham calls Lumentum "strongest name" in optical, ups target 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.