Lumentum : Introduces Contentionless MxN Wavelength Selective Switch

MILPITAS, Calif. and ROME, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") introduced a next-generation contentionless MxN Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS), the TrueFlex® Twin 8x24, adding to its extensive portfolio of Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) solutions for optical networking applications.

"ROADMs have become critical network elements as they enable network operators to dynamically deliver and maximize network bandwidth on demand," said James Goodchild, director product line management, Wavelength Management products. "Current solutions which employ multicast switches are challenged to support the cost, density, and performance required by network operators in the future as they scale next generation Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless (CDC) networks. Only the contentionless MxN WSS, which takes a new innovative approach, provides the scale and performance benefits needed."

About the Product

Lumentum's TrueFlex Twin 8x24 contentionless WSS delivers low loss, removing the need for Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifier (EDFA) arrays in many network designs while enabling add/drop port scaling to support capacity growth in CDC networks. The WSS passband filters out wideband noise delivering high performance independent of port count and relaxes complex filtering requirements on transmitters and receivers. Eliminating EDFA arrays enables the delivery of higher density, lower cost, higher reliability, highly power efficient solutions.

"As CDC networks evolve to further support superchannels, the filtering requirements become more important. Lumentum's innovative contentionless MxN WSS supports this evolution and limits the need for add/drop amplification in many applications," said Ian Redpath, practice leader, Components, Transport and Routing, Ovum.

The Lumentum contentionless MxN WSS is expected to be available in calendar first quarter 2019.

Lumentum has an extensive portfolio of high-performance, wavelength selective switches supporting single-slot ROADM deployment in access, metro, regional, and long-haul networks. Many of these products will be on display at ECOC 2018 from September 23 – 27, 2018, in Rome, Italy, at the Fiera Roma in Hall 3 in Booth # 500.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact

Investors: Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Greg Kaufman, 408-546-4593; media@lumentum.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-introduces-contentionless-mxn-wavelength-selective-switch-300717324.html

SOURCE Lumentum