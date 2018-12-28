Log in
Lumentum : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Bluebird Bio, Inc., Cavco Industries, Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Inuvo, Inc., Lumentum Holdings, Inc., National Commerce Corporation, and Nobilis Health Corp.

12/28/2018 | 08:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Bluebird Bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report on Seeking Alpha noting that results from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy were lower than initial data reported a year prior.

If you are a Bluebird investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a subpoena received by Cavco from the SEC requesting documents relating to trading in the stock of another public company.

If you are a Cavco investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of Edge with PDS Biotechnology Corporation whereby Edge shareholders would own 30% of the combined company.

If you are an Edge investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Inuvo to ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. for $0.45 and 0.18877 ConversionPoint shares per share of Inuvo.

If you are an Inuvo investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (LITE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that a large unnamed customer had cut its orders, lowering Lumentum's financial forecasts just two weeks after release.

If you are a Lumentum investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

National Commerce Corporation (NCOM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of National Commerce to CenterState Bank Corporation for 1.65 CenterState shares for each share of National Commerce.

If you are a National Commerce investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that Nobilis was "re-evaluating the Net Realizable Value on its Accounts Receivable and intends to make a significant adjustment to the carrying value of accounts receivable."

If you are a Nobilis investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-bluebird-bio-inc-cavco-industries-inc-edge-therapeutics-inc-inuvo-inc-lumentum-holdings-inc-national-commerce-corporation-and-nobilis-health-corp-300771284.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2018
