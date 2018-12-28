Lumentum : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Bluebird Bio, Inc., Cavco Industries, Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Inuvo, Inc., Lumentum Holdings, Inc., National Commerce Corporation, and Nobilis Health Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bluebird Bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report on Seeking Alpha noting that results from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy were lower than initial data reported a year prior.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a subpoena received by Cavco from the SEC requesting documents relating to trading in the stock of another public company.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of Edge with PDS Biotechnology Corporation whereby Edge shareholders would own 30% of the combined company.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Inuvo to ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. for $0.45 and 0.18877 ConversionPoint shares per share of Inuvo.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (LITE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that a large unnamed customer had cut its orders, lowering Lumentum's financial forecasts just two weeks after release.

National Commerce Corporation (NCOM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of National Commerce to CenterState Bank Corporation for 1.65 CenterState shares for each share of National Commerce.

Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that Nobilis was "re-evaluating the Net Realizable Value on its Accounts Receivable and intends to make a significant adjustment to the carrying value of accounts receivable."

