Lumentum : Showcases Semiconductor Laser Chips At OFC 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") will highlight advanced high-speed laser devices that enable next generation 5G wireless and datacenter transceivers at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference ( OFC ) in San Diego, Calif., from March 5 - 7, 2019, in Lumentum's booth # 2300.

Offering a comprehensive family of high performance laser chip solutions, including vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSEL), directly modulated lasers (DML), and externally modulated lasers (EML), Lumentum leverages its expanded manufacturing footprint and integral materials expertise in Indium Phosphide (InP) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs).

"Our commitment to innovation and market leadership at the fundamental laser chip level is backed by a strong R&D pipeline which includes new higher bandwidth DMLs, a series of new wide temperature range EMLs, and cost efficient short-reach VCSELs and underscores our commitment to convert innovative foundational technologies into next-generation customer solutions," said Walter Jankovic, senior vice president, Datacom.

Lumentum's high-performance laser devices provide a wide range of data rates, NRZ and PAM4 modulation formats, and customization, operating in both cooled and uncooled configurations addressing the 10G to 400G wireless and datacenter transceiver market. Devices are qualified as self-hermetic – capable of reliable operation in non-hermetic enclosures per Telcordia GR-468 standards. Lumentum DMLs offer high reliability and use a pioneering cavity design to operate with high speed over the wide temperature ranges demanded by the latest 5G wireless systems.

"We are the first-to-scale with self-hermetic DMLs for CWDM4 while driving the best value for cost-sensitive hyperscale data centers," said Mike Staskus, product line manager, Datacom.

Communications VCSELs for short-reach multimode fiber solutions and PAM4 leverage Lumentum's expertise in high-volume 3D sensing laser technology and volume manufacturing. They deliver top performance in data centers and can be supplied as a single bare die, or 1x4 arrays.

"New EMLs optimized for PAM4 applications are now shipping in volume to enable the move to next-generation 400G solutions that dramatically reduce the price per bit in data centers. Lumentum is the first company to ship volume production quantities of these high-speed EMLs for PAM4," said Mike Staskus, product line manager, Datacom.

Lumentum laser chips enable a wide variety of standards-compliant modules for high-speed networking. For example, 400G transceivers including QSFP56-DD DR4, FR4, LR4, OSFP FR4, LR4, and CFP8 LR8; 100G transceivers QSFP28 DR, FR, CWDM4, LR4, and 4WDM-20.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

