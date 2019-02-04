Lumentum : Thought Leaders To Present At SPIE Photonics West 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced that several of its thought leaders will attend SPIE Photonics West 2019 held in San Francisco, Calif., from February 5 – 7, 2019 as contributing authors, panelists, and chair technical sessions. Thought leaders will cover key technological advancements and challenges facing 3D sensing and advance manufacturing industries.

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Executive Panel: "Embracing Uncertainty" – Panelist -- Yves LeMaitre -- Chief Strategy Officer – 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm -- Room 21

-- Chief Strategy Officer – -- Room 21 Session 7: "Sensing and Communication" – Presenter -- Andre Wong -- Vice President, Product Line Management, 3D sensing – 3:40 pm to 4:10 pm -- Room 214

Thursday, February 7, 2019

Session 4: "VCSELs for Applications" – Session Chair -- Chun Lei -- VP of 3D Sensing Operation, Presenters -- Matthew Peters , Director, 3D sensing R&D, Andre Wong -- Vice President, Product Line Management, 3D sensing – 10:30 am to 11:00 am -- Room 159

-- VP of 3D Sensing Operation, Presenters -- , Director, 3D sensing R&D, -- Vice President, Product Line Management, 3D sensing – -- Room 159 Session 15: "High Peak Power/High Energy Fiber Amplifiers" – Session Chair -- Martin Muendel -- Director of Advanced Research for Commercial Lasers -- 3:30 pm to 5:10 pm -- Room 205

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

