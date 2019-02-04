Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lumentum Holdings Inc    LITE

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC (LITE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lumentum : Thought Leaders To Present At SPIE Photonics West 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

MILPITAS, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced that several of its thought leaders will attend SPIE Photonics West 2019 held in San Francisco, Calif., from February 5 – 7, 2019 as contributing authors, panelists, and chair technical sessions. Thought leaders will cover key technological advancements and challenges facing 3D sensing and advance manufacturing industries.

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

  • Executive Panel: "Embracing Uncertainty" – Panelist -- Yves LeMaitre -- Chief Strategy Officer – 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm -- Room 21
  • Session 7: "Sensing and Communication" – Presenter -- Andre Wong -- Vice President, Product Line Management, 3D sensing – 3:40 pm to 4:10 pm -- Room 214

Thursday, February 7, 2019

  • Session 4: "VCSELs for Applications" – Session Chair -- Chun Lei -- VP of 3D Sensing Operation, Presenters -- Matthew Peters, Director, 3D sensing R&D, Andre Wong -- Vice President, Product Line Management, 3D sensing – 10:30 am to 11:00 am -- Room 159
  • Session 15: "High Peak Power/High Energy Fiber Amplifiers" – Session Chair -- Martin Muendel -- Director of Advanced Research for Commercial Lasers -- 3:30 pm to 5:10 pm -- Room 205

About Lumentum  

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide.  Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network.  Lumentum's lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities.  Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.  For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact


Investors:

Chris Coldren, 408-404-0606; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media:

Greg Kaufman, 408-546-4235; media@lumentum.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-thought-leaders-to-present-at-spie-photonics-west-2019-300788530.html

SOURCE Lumentum


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC
08:31aLUMENTUM : To Exhibit 3D Sensing And Advanced Manufacturing Solutions At SPIE Ph..
PR
08:31aLUMENTUM : Thought Leaders To Present At SPIE Photonics West 2019
PR
01/17LUMENTUM : To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
01/07LUMENTUM : To Showcase Optical And Laser Products At Six Major Industry Events D..
PR
2018LUMENTUM : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Bluebird Bio, Inc., ..
PR
2018LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion ..
AQ
2018LUMENTUM : Announces Completion Of Oclaro Acquisition
PR
2018LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018Apple supplier Lumentum gets China approval for Oclaro deal
RE
2018LUMENTUM : Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China And Expected Closin..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.