Lumentum : To Display Latest Product Advancements At ECOC 2018

ROME and MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced it will showcase key advancements in its optical communications solutions during the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) at the Fiera Roma Exhibition Center in Rome, Italy from September 24-26, 2018.

As an industry-leading provider, Lumentum will exhibit at ECOC its latest breakthrough innovations and product developments including a broad collection of vertically integrated optical solutions with a proven track record of cost-efficiency, first-to-volume, and best-in-class performance.

At booth # 500, Lumentum will display a wide array of optical modules, datacom transceivers, and lasers that can accommodate diverse data-rates and reach requirements, including:

100G Transceivers:

CFP2/CFP4/QSFP28 LR4: transceivers supporting links of up to 10 km on duplex, single-mode fiber;

QSFP28 SR4: compact 100G transceivers supporting links of up to 100m on parallel multimode fiber;

on parallel multimode fiber; QSFP28 CWDM4: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 2 km on duplex single-mode fiber;

4WDM-10, 20: compact 100G transceiver supporting links of up to 10 km and 20 km on duplex single-mode fiber extending the reach of CWDM4 and LR4 platforms through the use of Forward Error Correction (FEC) on the host card;

400G Transceivers: Lumentum will showcase both QSFP-DD FR4 and OSFP FR4. The QSFP-DD and OSFP transceivers comply with the QSFP-DD Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) and OSFP MSA, respectively.

Software Defined Network (SDN) Optical Graybox Platform: Fully-qualified network-ready hardware with open interfaces for system integrators seeking to rapidly integrate with their networking software layer.

Optical Fiber Monitor (OFM): Lumentum is expanding its SDN platform with the addition of an OFM graybox. The OFM is a natural complement to its existing portfolio of optical subsystems that support wavelength switching, amplification, and monitoring functionality.

High-speed Optical Modulators A portfolio of high-performance, Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF)-compliant, Mach Zehnder lithium-niobate modulators for metro, regional, and long-haul coherent optical networks.

TrueFlex® Portfolio: Lumentum is continuing to advance its portfolio of next-generation TrueFlex optical transport solutions. Showcased at ECOC include:

Next-generation TrueFlex WSS Platform – Contentionless 8 x 24 WSS: delivers low loss, removing the need for Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifier (EDFA) arrays in many network designs, while enabling add/drop port scaling to support capacity growth in CDC networks.

TrueFlex Micro WSS Platform: featuring the Micro 1x9, the Micro Twin 1x9, and the Nano 1x9.

High-power Pump Lasers: Lumentum offers an extensive portfolio of high-power pump lasers including next-generation amplification leveraging 980 nm and Raman pumps with increased power and efficiency.

Workshop Presentations:

"Photonic Devices for Consumer and Automotive 3D Sensing Applications" Brandon Collings , Chief Technology Officer, Sunday, September 23, 2018 , at 1:30 P.M (Hortenza). This workshop on high-volume applications of 3D sensing in consumer and automotive markets will give an overview of the various technologies involved and discuss recent developments and opportunities for both component and integrated system suppliers.

, Chief Technology Officer, , at 1:30 P.M (Hortenza). This workshop on high-volume applications of 3D sensing in consumer and automotive markets will give an overview of the various technologies involved and discuss recent developments and opportunities for both component and integrated system suppliers. "Achieving Cost Effective 400G Interconnects" Justin Abbott , Senior Product Line Manager, Datacom, Sunday, September 23, 2018 , at 1:30 P.M (Domezia). This presentation will address the challenges of market fragmentation in next-generation high-speed interfaces and the opportunities to solve them.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

