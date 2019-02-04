Lumentum : To Exhibit 3D Sensing And Advanced Manufacturing Solutions At SPIE Photonics West 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will present a collection of innovative photonic-based products for a wide range of applications in 3D sensing and advanced manufacturing markets including – VCSELs, edge-emitting DFBs, kW fiber, pump, and diode lasers at SPIE Photonics West 2019 held in San Francisco, Calif., from February 5 – 7, 2019 at Moscone Center in the South Hall in booth #1123.

3D Sensing

"Across-the-board 3D sensing technology is becoming more pervasive in end-user applications from gaming to current-day automotive, 3D scanning, and facial recognition for mobile devices," said, vice president, product line management, 3D sensing, Dr. Andre Wong.

Lumentum supports the next wave of 3D sensing applications with an expansive portfolio of historically reliable and high-performing VCSELs and diode laser solutions. "Lumentum is at the forefront, meeting market demands with consistency, the ability to scale with more than 300 million laser diode chips operating, and reliability verified by a field failure rate of less than one part per million," said Wong.

Again this year, Lumentum will showcase several 3D sensing demos and provide information on consumer applications incorporating solutions from co-development partners. Lumentum continues to be engaged at the forefront of the market and is driving an ecosystem of advanced solutions.

Orbbec has developed Astra, a powerful and exceptionally compact series of standalone 3D sensing cameras that employs VCSELs from a partnership with Lumentum, optimized for a variety of uses including 3D scanning, face recognition, and interactive systems.

At last year's conference, Occipital and Lumentum partnered to showcase the Structure Sensor, a mobile 3D sensor used on tablets and mobile devices for 3D scanning and mapping. Occipital's newest product, Structure Core, is a next-gen 3D sensor that incorporates a Lumentum diode laser as part of a sensor package that enables self-contained spatial perception. Structure Core's compact design makes it ideal for augmented reality, 3D mapping, robotics and other applications where high-performance depth matters.

Lumentum Pump Lasers

Customers globally use Lumentum fiber-coupled pump lasers in demanding industrial applications including materials processing and fiber laser pumping.

The Lumentum 200 W fiber-coupled diode pump laser—the ST2™—is now in high-volume production and deployed at customers globally. The ST2 is a high brightness pump that delivers system endurance and power stability under harsh manufacturing settings critical for high-end applications. In addition to the ST2, Lumentum has a full portfolio of advanced fiber-coupled devices leveraging the L4 platform. Lumentum pump lasers have a long history of high reliability in the field and consistent performance.

CORELIGHT™– Next Generation Kilowatt-Class Fiber Laser

The latest generation CORELIGHT YLE Series fiber laser engines will be on display. Offered in single-module 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW engines and multi-module 6 kW and 9 kW engines, these cost-effective and highly-configurable fiber lasers are deployed globally supporting customers in diverse and challenging cutting, welding, and material deposition applications. Customers now have additional output power configurations available to enable and differentiate their latest machine tool offerings. CORELIGHT's exceptional beam characteristics enable high-quality and high-speed cutting performance of mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, copper, brass, and many other materials. CORELIGHT products meet high-reliability standards critical for the most demanding industrial environments.

