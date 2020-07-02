Lumentum : to Exhibit Latest Advanced Solutions and Technologies at LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced it will showcase its wide-ranging portfolio of innovative solutions and technologies for commercial lasers and 3D sensing markets at LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA 2020 in Shanghai, China at the Hongqiao National Exhibition and Convention Center at hall #8.1, stand #8.1A420 from July 3 – 5, 2020.

Lumentum will display its broad spectrum of products for next-generation 3D sensing, micromachining, and macromaterials processing applications including the latest addition to its ultrafast industrial laser portfolio, the PicoBlade® 3, the CORELIGHT® Series of high-power fiber laser systems, highly-reliable diode lasers for 3D sensing and LiDAR applications, and high-power fiber-coupled diode laser modules for industrial applications.

Ultrafast Industrial Lasers

By offering high-precision and reliability, customers worldwide turn to Lumentum's ultrafast industrial lasers to support a variety of complex micromachining applications. The high power PicoBlade 3 employs a new design which enables faster processing and improved throughput for micromachining applications including OLED, PCB, semiconductor, metal and solar cell processing. It allows users to cut thicker substrates, decrease processing time, and improve quality. Lumentum's ultrafast lasers are known for their excellent beam quality, high pulse-to-pulse stability, and long-term output power stability. These characteristics are also built into the PicoBlade 3, but now at significantly higher power - up to 50 W at 355 nm over an extended range of repetition rates (400 kHz to 8 MHz).

Additionally, the PicoBlade 3 incorporates benefits of earlier models including Lumentum's FlexBurst™, MegaBurst™, SYNC, and the award-winning AccuTrig™ capabilities. Lumentum is now accepting customer orders for the PicoBlade 3.

CORELIGHT – Next-Generation High-Power Fiber Lasers

The next generation of CORELIGHT Series fiber laser systems and fiber laser engines will be on display–offered in a 9 kW fiber laser engine and 8 kW high-power fiber laser system. These multimodule, cost-effective, and highly configurable fiber lasers are deployed globally, supporting customers in diverse applications including cutting, welding, and material deposition. Additional output power configurations are available to enable customers to differentiate their latest machine tool offerings. With exceptional beam characteristics, the CORELIGHT laser engine enables high-quality and high-speed cutting of mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, copper, brass, and many other materials. All CORELIGHT products meet the high-reliability standards critical for the most demanding industrial environments.

Diode Lasers for 3D Sensing and LiDAR

Leveraging its industry-leading technology and experience providing high-performance solutions at high volumes for the mobile-device market, Lumentum supports a wide range of customer needs for highly reliable diode lasers in next-generation 3D sensing applications. Lumentum will exhibit several product demonstrations with co-development partners at the booth.

Reliable Diode Pump Lasers

Customers globally deploy Lumentum's fiber-coupled pump lasers in demanding industrial applications including materials processing and fiber laser pumping. The Lumentum ST Series: ST2 200 W fiber-coupled diode pump laser is in high-volume production today. This high-brightness pump laser delivers system endurance and power stability under harsh manufacturing settings, critical for high-end applications.

