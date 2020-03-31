Log in
LUMIBIRD : 2019 Earnings: Strong Profitability for the Second Half of the Year
BU
03/24LUMIBIRD : Rolls out a Continuity Plan
BU
01/29LUMIBIRD : Financial Communications Agenda
BU
LUMIBIRD: 2019 Earnings: Strong Profitability for the Second Half of the Year

03/31/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

  • EBITDA up 26.8% to €21.0m (+17.6% before IFRS 16)
  • €49.0m of net cash and €30.8m of financial debt
  • Guidance suspended in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis

Regulatory News:

The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting global earnings growth for 2019, with EBITDA climbing 26.8% to €21.0m (+17.6% before IFRS 16) and net income of €8.8m, with the net margin stable year-on-year. The Group has a robust financial position, with €49.0m of net cash and €30.8m of financial debt. In the current context of the health and economic crisis, the Group is ensuring the continuity of part of its activities, is moving forward with its strategic projects and is suspending its guidance while waiting to have more visibility regarding its markets.

Extract from the consolidated financial statements
approved by the Board of Directors on March 31, 2020

(€m)

2019

2018

Change

IFRS 16 impact

Revenues

110.7

100.7

+10.0%

 

EBITDA

21.0

16.5

+26.8%

+1.6

Income from ordinary operations

12.3

11.4

+7.5%

n/s

Pre-tax income

10.6

10.9

-2.8%

n/s

Net income

8.8

8.1

+9.2%

n/s

(1) IFRS16 impact is presented in the Appendix
(2) +7.8% at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates

10% revenue growth in 2019

Full-year revenues came to €110.7m, after being adjusted by the statutory auditors, slightly higher than the figure reported on January 27, 2020 (€110.1m).

The Laser Division’s business grew 6.4% in 2019 to €71.4m, with:

  • Stability for the Industrial and Scientific business (+1.2% to €25.8m);
  • Growth for the Lidar business (+33.5% to €20.5m), marked by the development of sales in the automotive (ADAS), telemetry (3D scanning) and energy (wind sensing) sectors, as well as the extension of production capabilities in order to continue to address these markets with very strong potential.
  • Contraction for the Defense / Space business (-4.2% to €25.1m), linked to the schedules for completing military programs and a significant base effect between the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2019.

The Medical Division recorded strong growth (+17%) in 2019, with revenues of €39.3m. Optotek, acquired during the year, contributed €1.1m: organic growth (+13.7%) is the main development driver, thanks to the positive response to new products, on both traditional markets and new markets, such as dry eyes.

In December, Quantel Medical announced its plans to acquire the Laser and Ultrasound business of the Australian firm Ellex, which represented around €40m of revenues for the past year. This major operation, which is expected to be completed before the end of the first half of this year, offers strong potential for growth and value creation for the Medical Division.

The combination of the two groups - longstanding competitors that know one another perfectly - will open up extensive synergies thanks to their complementary product ranges, locations and sales and marketing positioning. The scale effect will also further strengthen production and R&D capabilities.

Positive seasonal effect in the second half of the year: restoring margins

The specific seasonality of the various activities affects not only revenues, but also the breakdown of earnings between the first and second half of the year. Following a contraction in margins during the first half of 2019, profitability increased significantly in the second half of the year, restoring the full-year margin (EBITDA and income from ordinary operations) to a level in line with 2018, while the Lidar business ramped up its production capacity, ahead of schedule.

Analysis of earnings per division and per half-year period

(€m)

Laser

Medical

TOTAL

H1

H2

EBITDA 2018

14,2

2,4

16,5

5,5

11,0

% of revenues

21,2%

6,9%

16,4%

12,9%

19,0%

EBITDA 2019

15,5

5,5

21,0

6,7

14,3

% of revenues

21,7%

13,9%

18,9%

13,0%

24,1%

Operating income 2018

9,7

1,7

11,4

2,8

8,6

% of revenues

14,5%

5,0%

11,3%

6,7%

14,7%

Operating income 2019

9,3

3,0

12,3

2,6

9,7

% of revenues

13,0%

7,6%

11,1%

5,1%

16,3%

2019 EBITDA came to €21.0m, up 26.8%, with €1.6m linked to the application of the new standard with IFRS 16.

Income from ordinary operations totaled €12.3m, up 7.5%, reflecting the increase in business and a slight reduction in operating expenses, offset by higher staff costs and depreciation.

After -€0.7m in financial income and expenses (versus -€0.5m in 2018) and a significantly lower corporate income tax expense (€1.8m versus €2.8m in 2018), net income came to €8.8m, with net income representing 8.0% of revenues, identical to the level for 2018.

Operating cash flow of €19.5m

Working capital requirements remained stable in 2019 (€0.1m increase), thanks in particular to moderate growth in inventory levels (+€1.0m) and the effective management of trade receivables and payables (-€2.1m), with €19.5m of operating cash flow (including IFRS16 impact. These resources made it possible to finance current industrial investments, as well as certain financial investments (Halo-Photonics securities). After investments and before any external financing measures, the free cash flow generated represents €2.4m.

Reflecting these good performances, the €25m capital increase in May 2019 and the new debt linked to specific industrial investments (acquisition of Quantel Medical’s new site in Clermont-Ferrand for €3.4m) or financial investments (including the acquisition of Optotek Medical), LUMIBIRD recorded a positive net cash position of €18.2m at end-2019, based on €49.0m of cash and €30.8m of financial debt. Shareholders’ equity represents €124.9m at December 31, 2019. The Group also set up €35m of acquisition-related debt, with €29.9m still available to be drawn down at year-end.

Outlook: guidance suspended in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, LUMIBIRD is adapting its organization in order to protect all its staff in priority, while ensuring the continuity of its operations on markets that are resilient to some extent faced with the crisis, particularly in the health and defense sectors. To date, more than half of the Group’s workforce is still operational, working either remotely or on site, and it is therefore still able to sell, manufacture and deliver several product lines. In addition, LUMIBIRD is continuing to develop a certain number of strategic projects that are scheduled to move into production during the second half of the year. In addition, the Group is taking all necessary measures to preserve its cash flow and is studying the most appropriate support measures.

As it is not currently possible to estimate the impact of this crisis on its various markets more accurately, the Group is suspending the guidance previously announced to the market. It will clarify its short and medium-term guidance in a future press release as soon as it is in a position to do so.

The Group’s strategy, which has delivered benefits in the last two years, will continue to focus on combining organic and external growth in the three buoyant markets (Lidar, Defense / Space and Medical), while maintaining and strengthening its technological leadership.

Next date: Q1 2020 revenues on April 27, 2020 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

APPENDIX: EXCERPTS FROM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet at December 31st, 2019 (€’000)

LUMIBIRD GROUP – Consolidated assets

2018 Net

2019 Net

Non current assets

 

 

Goodwill

31,417

40,100

Intangible assets

22,660

27,662

Tangible assets

8,344

13,863

Other financial assets

995

1,329

Non current tax receivables

5,330

5,794

Deferred tax assets

4,858

1,703

Total non current assets

73,603

90,451

Current assets

 

 

Inventories

22,846

26,256

Current loans and receivables measured at amortized cost

26,349

21,851

Current tax receivables

1,430

400

Other receivables

5,213

4,497

Cash and equivalents

21,593

50,301

Total current assets

77,431

103,303

TOTAL ASSETS

151,035

193,754

 

LUMIBIRD GROUP – Consolidated liabilities

2018 Net

2019 Net

Shareholders’ equity

 

Share capital

16,754

18,430

Consolidated retained earnings

64,985

97,739

Foreign Exchange translation differences

964

(43)

Group net income

8,075

8,820

Shareholders’ equity (Group share)

90,778

124,946

Non-controlling interests

0

0

Long-term liabilities

Long term financial liabilities

16,884

24,996

Retirement benefits

2,150

2,508

Long-term provisions

28

30

Other long-term liabilities

2,756

6,930

Deferred tax liabilities

3,059

2

Total long-term liabilities

24,876

34,466

Current liabilities

Short-term financial debt

7,704

7,085

Provisions

522

660

Tax payable

41

11

Short term financial liabilities

12,301

10,391

Other current liabilities

14,813

16,195

Total current liabilities

35,380

34,342

TOTAL LIABILITIES

151,035

193,754

Consolidated income statement at December 31st, 2019 (€’000)

LUMIBIRD GROUP – Consolidated income statement

2018

2019

Revenues

100,697

110,717

Other revenues from ordinary activities

1,099

1,936

Purchases for Production

(39,890)

(43,586)

Salaries and payroll taxes

(27,203)

(32,183)

External expenses

(16,138)

(14,023)

Taxes and duties

(2,023)

(1,889)

EBITDA

16,542

20,974

Amortization

(5,304)

(8,187)

Provisions

(40)

(1,081)

Other income/expense

216

559

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

11,414

12,264

income from non-current asset disposals

(4)

(168)

Impact of change in consolidation scope

0

(784)

Other operating income/expense

0

(11)

Impairment of goodwill

0

0

OPERATING INCOME

11,410

11,300

Income from cash and cash equivalents

10

25

Gross cost of financial debt

(586)

(719)

Net cost of financial debt

(576)

(694)

Other financial income/expense

83

(32)

FINANCIAL INCOME

(493)

(726)

Income tax

(2,842)

(1,754)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

8,075

8,820

Of which attributable to non-controlling interests

0

0

Of which attributable to equity holders of Group parent

8 075

8 820

Earnings per share

0.51

0.52

Fully diluted earnings per share

0.51

0.52

Consolidated cash flow statement (€’000)

2018

2019

Net income, Group’s share

8,075

8,820

Share of profit from equity affiliates

 

 

Dividends received from equity affiliates

 

 

Depreciation and provisions

5,086

8,501

Capital gain/loss on assets disposals

4

168

Financing cost

528

667

Income and expenses related to stock options

 

 

Other calculated income and expenses

784

Tax

2,842

1,754

Cash flow before taxes and financial expenses

16,534

20,695

Change in operating working capital requirements

(3,172)

(104)

Taxes (paid)/received

(1,283)

(334)

NET CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (I)

12,079

20,256

Tangible and intangible assets investments

(11,011)

(11,281)

Disposal of tangible and intangible assets

492

331

Disbursements on financial investments

-

(328)

Cash-in on financial investments

87

259

Net cash from acquisition / disposal of subsidiaries

2

(6,913)

Net change in short-term investments

(0)

Internal equity financing operations

(0)

(0)

NET CASH-FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (II)

(10,430)

(17,932)

Net loans issuance

2,143

3,623

Dividends received from subsidiaries

 

 

Dividends received/paid from parent company

 

 

Capital increase / decrease

7,785

24,586

Other change in shareholders’ equity

60

664

Bank overdrafts (debt)

-

50

NET CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (III)

9,988

28,923

Impact of exchange rate variation on cash (IV)

37

210

Impact of exchange rate variation on other balance sheet items

 

 

IMPACT OF EXCHANGE RATE VARIATION (IV)

37

210

NET CASH-FLOW (I + II + III + IV)

11,674

31,457

 

 

CASH AND EQUIVALENT AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

5,822

17,555

Reclassification

59

CASH AND EQUIVALENT AT CLOSING

17,555

49,012

Impact of IFRS16 application

Since January 1, 2019, the Group has applied the provisions of IFRS 16, which became mandatory on that date. It replaces IAS17 and the related interpretations IFRIC4 (relating to agreements containing a lease) and SIC15/SIC27 (relating to the treatment of operating leases and leases in substance).

The application of this new standard leads to the recognition in the balance sheet of all lease commitments (as defined in the standard) without distinction between operating leases (previously recognized as off-balance sheet commitments) and finance leases. This implies for each lease contract :

  • booking to the balance sheet:
    • A new asset called a "right of use", representing the right to use the leased asset during the lease period;
    • A new liability called "Lease - IFRS16", representing the commitment to pay lease payments
  • booking to the income statement:
    • A depreciation charge for the right of use;
    • A financial expense representative of the financial interest borne by the IFRS 16 lease debt

The Group applied the "simplified retrospective" transition method:

  • Leases already in progress at December 31, 2018 were considered as taking effect only as of January 1, 2019 and with an accounting maturity corresponding to their remaining maturity as of that date;
  • The lease debt recognized at January 1, 2019 was calculated by taking into account the present value of rents remaining to be paid at that date;
  • The right of use recognized at January 1, 2019 was determined by reference to this lease debt;
  • The comparative figures for FY 2018 have not been adjusted.

The impact of this standard on the Group's financial items is as follows:

LUMIBIRD GROUP -Income statement

 

2019

 

 

EBITDA

External expenses

€1.6m

Operating income

Depreciation

€(1.5)m

Gross cost of financial debt

Financial expenses

€(0.1)m

Net income

 

ns

LUMIBIRD GROUP -Balance sheet

 

At January 1st 2019

2019 Net

 

 

 

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Rights of use

€5.0m

€4.2m

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Long-term financial debts

€2.1m

€2.8m

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current financial debt

€2.9m

€1.4m

LUMIBIRD GROUP -Cash-flow statement

 

 

2019

 

 

 

CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Net income

 

ns

Amortization and provision

 

€1.6m

CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loans repayment

 

€(1.5)m

 

Paid interests

 

€(0.1)m

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
