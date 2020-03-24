LUMIBIRD : Rolls out a Continuity Plan

Regulatory News:

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, LUMIBIRD (Paris:LBIRD) is adapting its organization in order to protect all its staff in priority, while ensuring the continuity of its operations on markets that are resilient to some extent faced with the crisis, particularly in the health and defense sectors.

Since March 17, the Lumibird Group has adopted and rapidly rolled out a continuity plan. This plan aims to guarantee the protection of its employees in order to enable its sites to continue operating, while respecting the measures introduced by the governments in the various countries where the Group is present. The Group’s efforts have also focused on its suppliers and clients to enable them to ensure continuity for their activities as well.

To date, more than half of the Group’s workforce is still operational, working either remotely or on site. It is therefore still able to sell, manufacture and deliver several product lines, while continuing to develop a certain number of strategic projects that will move into production during the second half of the year.

The information system (collaborative platforms, ERP, CRM) is enabling staff to ensure secure, efficient and effective exchanges with clients in order to maintain maximum support.

Against the backdrop of a major economic crisis, Lumibird is adapting its costs in line with changes in its revenues and remains extremely vigilant concerning its cash position.

The entire Lumibird Group is committed to safeguarding everyone’s health and helping prevent the virus from spreading, and it is taking all possible steps to minimize the impact of this health situation on its activities.

Next date: 2019 full-year earnings on March 31, 2020 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD

