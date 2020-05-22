Log in
Luminex Corporation : Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

05/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq: LMNX) (the "Company"), today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.09 per share of common stock payable on July 9, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 18, 2020.

About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health.  We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contact:
Harriss Currie
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
512-219-8020
hcurrie@luminexcorp.com

Carla Stanaford
Investor Relations
937-469-2120
cstanaford@luminexcorp.com 

