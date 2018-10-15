Log in
Luminex Corporation

Luminex Corporation : Third Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for November 5, 2018

10/15/2018 | 06:59pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that it expects to report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Monday, November 5, 2018. A press release announcing the results is scheduled for release after the close of trading on that date.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the operating highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on November 5, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the website, go to the About Luminex section and access the Investor Relations link. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio/video software. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Luminex Corporate Contact:
Harriss Currie
Sr. Vice President, Finance and CFO
512.219.8020
hcurrie@luminexcorp.com

Investor Relations:
David Carey
Lazar Partners
212.867.1768
dcarey@lazarpartners.com

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/Luminex Corporation)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-third-quarter-earnings-release-scheduled-for-november-5-2018-300731095.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
