10/25/2019 | 03:44pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that it plans to report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Monday, November 4, 2019 after the market close. 

The company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss operating highlights and financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex's Investor Relations website at https://investor.luminexcorp.com.  The presentation slides will be posted to our Investor Relations website after the market close on November 4, 2019.  Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing (877) 930-7053 (U.S.) or (253) 336-7290 (outside the U.S.).  The access code is 1293259.  The webcast will be archived for six months on our website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contacts:
Luminex Corporation
Jeff Christensen
Senior Director, Investor Relations
jeffc@luminexcorp.com
512-249-3033

Lazar FINN Partners
David Carey
david.carey@finnpartners.com
212-867-1768

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/LUMINEX CORP.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2019-results-after-market-close-on-november-4-2019-300945751.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
