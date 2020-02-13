Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luminex Corporation    LMNX

LUMINEX CORPORATION

(LMNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Luminex Corporation : to Participate At Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:12pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Homi Shamir, President & CEO, and Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, plan to participate at three investor conferences in March 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley European MedTech & Services Conference in London, England on March 3, 2020: one-on-one investor meetings. Webcasts are not available for this Morgan Stanley event.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on March 11, 2020: one-on-one investor meetings and live webcast of "fireside chat" with an analyst and investors on March 11 at 10:45 a.m. to 11:10am Eastern Time. The webcast may be accessed at Luminex's website at investor.luminexcorp.com. The session will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.
  • BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah on March 19, 2020: one-on-one investor meetings. Webcasts are not available for this BTIG event.

About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at luminexcorp.com.

Contacts
Harriss Currie
Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
hcurrie@luminexcorp.com
512-219-8020

Jeff Christensen
Senior Director, Investor Relations
jeffc@luminexcorp.com
512-249-3033

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/Luminex Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-to-participate-at-upcoming-healthcare-investor-conferences-in-march-2020-301004866.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LUMINEX CORPORATION
03:12pLUMINEX CORPORATION : to Participate At Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences..
PR
02/10LUMINEX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10LUMINEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
01/23LUMINEX CORPORATION : To Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results After..
PR
01/13LUMINEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
2019LUMINEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019LUMINEX CORPORATION : Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend
PR
2019LUMINEX RESOURCES : Announces C$10.0 Million Private Placement Led by Ross J. Be..
AQ
2019LUMINEX RESOURCES : Step-out Drilling Hits 8 Metres of 4.8 gt Gold and 37.5 gt S..
AQ
2019LUMINEX CORPORATION : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Con..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group